Happy April Fools Day! The Original “Fake News”

CI Student Alexis Marquez Earns Scholarship for Food Pantry Project

By Aime Aguayo

Aime.aguayo476@myci.csuci.edu

On Feb. 20, 2017, a CI news release announced that sociology major and CI senior, Alexis Marquez, will be awarded a $1000 scholarship for her work in the student-run Dolphin Pantry.

In 2016, the CSU system conducted an extensive study on student housing and food security, making it the first public university system in the nation to perform a study of this kind.

The study found nearly 1 in 4 students in the CSU system experience food insecurity. In response, CI’s Student Government founded the Dolphin Pantry before passing it onto the Community Engagement Center (CEC), to provide necessities for CI students.

Marquez, the Community Engagement Ambassador, has earned a spot in the first class of Principal Community Scholars (PCS), a program created to “encourage student leadership in meeting community needs,” according to the news release.

Marquez explained that Pilar Pacheco, Managing Director of the CEC, encouraged her to take on this project and to apply for the PCS scholarship. “I started off as a Cal-Fresh Ambassador for Pilar in the Community Engagement Center. When the old Ambassador left to focus on school his last semester, Pilar asked if I would be willing to take on that position.”

Among her new responsibilities as Community Engagement Ambassador, Marquez oversees the food pantry. “Pilar said ‘the food pantry will be part of the project you’re doing on campus. It is going to be under your wing’ and it was interesting,” said Marquez.

She described this responsibility as “a work in progress, just learning bit by bit. I didn’t know how to run a food pantry, I never ran a food pantry.”

But Marquez is not one to shy away from hard work, a quality that has been passed down by her parents.

Her father, a Mexican immigrant who lived in Oxnard prior to moving to Los Angeles, worked in the fields on the weekends while attending high school. “Eventually, he dropped out because of the bullying (he endured) from other students and moved to Los Angeles for work. He’s a very hard worker,” explained Marquez.

Due to her father’s history in Ventura County, she feels a connection to the area and hopes to work for a non-profit whose purpose is to aid farm workers and immigrants. “Knowing his background, knowing there’s still many immigrants who are having the same experiences or struggles as he did. I can’t help but feel a tie to it,” added Marquez.

As a Principal Community Scholar, Marquez will receive a $1000 scholarship once her community service project is complete.

The Dolphin Pantry is currently located in Ojai Hall, room 1978. The pantry is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Students can go in and take a maximum of five items per day and up to 25 items per week.

Cal-Fresh representatives can be found at the pantry to offer information and assistance to students, Wednesdays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CI Student Charged with Sexual Assault

By Christina Brown

Christina.brown323@myci.csuci.edu

In an email sent out to the CI community on March 9, 2017, CI’s Chief of Police informed the campus that the male student who was accused of three incidents of sexual assault in the fall 2016 semester had been arrested. The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office filed a formal rape charge against 23-year-old Jonathan Henry-Walker of Alta Loma, California, so CI’s Police Department arrested him March 9 at his home and booked him into the Ventura County Jail.

Pending a full criminal investigation by law enforcement, Henry-Walker was placed on interim suspension and was removed from the CI campus in November. According to CI spokeswoman Nancy Gill, the school is conducting its own investigation. Depending on the results of this investigation, Henry-Walker could be expelled.

Although three different female students accused Henry-Walker of rape, Senior Deputy District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said that the evidence supported only one charge. Nasarenko also said that “the investigation continues, but we don’t anticipate filing new charges unless new information comes to light.”

Henry-Walker was scheduled to appear at Ventura County Superior Court on the day after his arrest, March 10, but posted $100,000 bail. His arraignment was rescheduled to March 24. According to Nasaresko, if he is convicted of the rape charge, he could be sentenced to a maximum of eight years in state prison and would be required to register as a sex offender. At the time of publication, no further information is available. Please refer to our online news outlets for updates on this case throughout the next month.

CI Chief of Police John Reid concluded his March 9 email by stating that “the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff are our top priorities. Sexual misconduct on campus affects everyone. We are committed to sustaining a learning environment free of sexual misconduct, dating and domestic violence, and stalking. Our response to reported incidents like this creates a culture that we hope encourages people who have experienced such incidents to come forward. If you feel uneasy or sense that something is wrong, please call 9-1-1. If you see others engaging in disrespectful or inappropriate actions, speak up and get involved, or call 9-1-1 to seek assistance.”

If you have experienced sexual misconduct and would like to gather campus resources or make a report involving campus authorities contact the Title IX Coordinator, Brittany Grice via Phone: 805-437-3608 or in her office: Lindero Hall 2752. You may obtain confidential assistance through Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), Student Health Services and several off-campus resources such as Myriah Gonzales with the Coalition for Family Harmony (Rape Crisis Center). For a complete list of these resources, please see Executive Order 1095, Revised June 23, 2015, attachment C. This document can be found here: http://www.csuci.edu/titleix/documents/csu-channel-islands-title-ix-rights-and-options-updated.pdf.

If you know someone who has been affected, you can help by sharing this direct information with them: http://www.csuci.edu/titleix/documents/ci15-t9-chart-f-v3.pdf.

What is OpenCI?

By Brittany Ritter

Brittany.ritter311@myci.csuci.edu

As college students we all know how crucial research is, especially when it comes to saving money. It seems everywhere we turn another price tag is lurking around the corner waiting to be added to the cost of our educational journey.

Unfortunately it has become an accepted pitfall of being a college student that at some point our funds will not add up to cover everything we need to pay. How often have you had to choose between either having your textbooks bought ready on the first day of school or taking care of another required expenditure such as a tuition deadline or a late financial aid distribution? Even the savviest of college bargain shoppers can miss new opportunities to save as our classes demand our full attention. Luckily for us here at CI, there are many resources available to us to ensure our academic success, including one of our newest resources: OpenCI.

OpenCI is a great tool for our already amazing faculty who often times find us online sources instead of having us buy textbooks, as OpenCI offers additional aid to help faculty reduce student cost even further. OpenCI got its start in August 2016 after the Assembly Bill 798, otherwise known as the “College Textbook Affordability Act of 2015,” came into effect. With the grant money provided by both Assembly Bill 798 and Affordable Learning Solutions Dr. Jacob Jenkins and Dr. Jaime Hannans got to work making OpenCI a reality on our campus.

To date, there are a total of 37 “faculty ambassadors” who have embraced OpenCI’s goal to “provide quality educational resources to faculty and students, while reducing direct student costs for course materials.” OpenCI benefits instructors too, because by opening courses to online resources it allows for a much more “customizable lesson plan,” according to Dr. Jenkins.

According to Dr. Hannans and Dr. Jenkins, OpenCI’s projected annual savings is expected to exceed $250,000, and students are encouraged to help this number grow by recruiting more faculty ambassadors. A requirement of the state of California will make our task a bit easier, as there will be an emblem next to each “no cost course” in our upcoming fall 2017 semester schedule of classes.

It is important to note that funding for OpenCI each semester is limited, as it relies on grant money, so despite faculty members showing interest they may have missed their opportunity to be a part of OpenCI this semester. Faculty should contact Dr. Hannans or Dr. Jenkins for more information.

Both Dr. Hannans and Dr. Jenkins agree that “it is important to be mindful of resources,” and that “student success equates to having the materials needed.” In April, Dr. Hannans and Dr. Jenkins will be attending the Online Learning Consortium (OLC) to speak about the success of OpenCI in hopes of inspiring other campuses to follow suit, as well as gather new ideas to help ensure our success as students and as a campus.

For more information, contact Dr. Jaime Hannans (jaime.hannans@csuci.edu ) or Dr. Jacob Jenkins (jacob.jenkins@csuci.edu ) , or visit OpenCI’s website to recognize our current faculty ambassadors as well as see who joins their ranks in semesters to come.

CSU Approved Tuition Increase

By Jennica Gold

Jennica.gold106@myci.csuci.edu

On March 22, 2017, The CSU Board of Trustees voted to approve the tuition increase for all CSU campuses. The increase will be applied beginning in fall 2017. The increase will amount to a total of $270 per year for resident undergraduate students. Increases will be applied toward non-resident, graduate, doctoral and teacher credential programs as well. The intention of the increase is to generate revenue towards the Graduation Initiative 2025. The CSU system is planning for campus graduation rates to double while eliminating equity gaps for low income and underserved students. Steve Relyea, CSU Executive Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer stated that “through the university’s robust financial aid program we will ensure that students who require the most financial assistance will not face any additional burden associated with the tuition increase.”

The CSSA (California State Student Association) has publicly opposed the tuition increase from the beginning. In an open letter sent out on March 28, 2017, CSSA President David Lopez wrote that CSSA “will continue our efforts to make sure that the state understands that we will not back down and that our students should not be additionally burdened by the financial obligations placed on the system. The CSU is a public institution and the state must reinvest in the California State University. CSSA will continue to meet with legislators and will be a resource to all.”

The CSU mission statement explains that “Created in 1960, the mission of the CSU is to provide high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever changing needs of California.” The tuition increase is intended to accommodate the increasing number of students on our campuses.

Emergency Lights: Costly Comfort

Julia Cheng

Julia.cheng658@myci.csuci.edu

Walking around public parks, parking structures, or even our own campus, you may have noticed blue emergency lights spotting those spaces. Just as streetlights were created to allow people in large cities to be able to feel free to roam the streets after dark, these blue emergency lights are supposed to facilitate safety by deterring potential attacks or stalking.

Placed in high traffic areas around our society, emergency call lights bring the public a sense of security. Also lining our freeways, are yellow emergency call boxes highlighting the unreliability of cell phones. Both devices allow people to call for help in case of a medical crisis or traffic incident. “It gives people a reliable way of connecting to the police department, no matter where you are there’s one nearby,” said Lieutenant Mike Morris from the CI Police Department.

Blue light emergency telephones on our campus immediately call the CI Police Department and can “be used to summon emergency police, fire, or medical assistance or report criminal or suspicious activity,” according to the California Campus Safety Plan of 2017 available on the CI website. Acting like a 9-1-1 phone call, the emergency telephones inform the police department exactly which blue light is being used and within moments a dispatcher will ask what you need help with.

Speckled around our relatively small campus are 57 various emergency telephones, composed of the more common bright red posts and the less noticeable wall mounts. “As the campus has built and grown we’ve added them strategically,” said Lieutenant Morris about CI’s “blanketed coverage” here on campus.

“They’re designed to be used for emergencies,” said Lieutenant Morris. He then went on to give examples of a caller being injured, violently attacked, or in a car accident. Sometimes campus visitors use them as an informational checkpoint, such as a way to get directions to Bell Tower. The average response time to emergencies on campus is one minute, however, it depends on where the nearest police officer is because it may be sooner if someone is close enough to immediately arrive on the scene.

While the cost varies depending on the particular make of the emergency phone, the price of an individual red tower is $5,000 and the wall mounts are less expensive. The exact maintenance cost is unknown, although each phone is tested every single week and if technical or hardware problems arise so the IT department or Facility Services must make immediate repairs. “We do make sure they are functioning properly,” said Lieutenant Morris.

“They don’t get used all that much,” explained Lieutenant Morris, “they create a sense of safety and security.” Hopefully they only remain a part of the landscape, quietly creating a sense of comfort for all CI students and visitors, but should anyone need serious assistance the emergency telephones will be here ready to help.

CI Introduces Dolphin Radio

By Naomi Santana

Naomi.santana152@myci.csuci.edu

Dolphin Radio is a fun experience for students interested in journalism or radio. CI student Claire Campagna, one of the station managers, is working on her capstone project and experiencing great things in Dolphin Radio. Dolphin Radio started in April 2016, and since then it has been a success. The students volunteering at Dolphin Radio are always learning and striving to improve the station.

In the Communication program, the options for capstone are completing a research paper or interning for 75 hours at a non-profit organization. Working at Dolphin Radio fulfills the second option.

Campagna said that she applied to be a station manager and met with Dr. Christina Smith, Associate Professor and chair of the Communication program. Campagna said that she has fun being involved in Dolphin Radio, and that it is a “good experience for communication majors or any student that wants to join,” because it gives any student the opportunity to “broadcast their work, music playlists, or any student-made content that can help the CI community.”

The station is completely run by students. Campagna mentioned that Dr. Smith “oversees everything, but students have the final say in everything,” and that anyone who would like to volunteer is welcome to do so. She mentioned that they are in the process of learning ways to improve the station and that they would love to have volunteers help out.

Dolphin Radio can be accessed through the internet streaming service TuneIn, which can be searched for in the CSUCI website. It can also be accessed through the TuneIn app because many people “complain about going into the website to access Dolphin Radio.” Campagna said that they are exploring different options and that they “would like to have an actual tower, but it’s too expensive.” She did say that it is working out fine for now, but it might change in the future as Dolphin Radio grows.

Dolphin Radio has great plans for the future and is striving to connect with CI student organizations. Campagna said that collaborating with us here at The CI View would be awesome because they are trying to come together with many of the clubs and performing arts students at CI. Any ideas on working together are welcomed by Dolphin Radio.

Dolphin Radio is for anyone who is interested in radio or journalism. All majors are welcome to join, and any clubs that would like to collaborate are also welcome to reach out. If you’re interested in volunteering, feel free to contact Claire Campagna at claire.campagna675@myci.csuci.edu.

Diving Into the Archives, Part 3 – Turbulent Times

By Ivey Mellem

Ivey.mellem194@myci.csuci.edu

“Diving Into the Archives” is a four-part series that explores the history of the Channel Islands campus, from back when it was a state hospital to now as a California State University.

By the time the 1970’s rolled around, many changes that would permanently impact the way that Camarillo State Hospital (CSH) operated were being made.

A shift in public opinion led CSH to change the atmosphere of the hospital, moving away from institutional placement and instead to community services and living. Housing became co-ed as wards were redesigned based on department and treatment, and the hospital environment evolved from a locked institute for the mentally ill to an open community for helping those with developmental disabilities.

CSH staff worked to make their patients’ stays shorter, getting rid of dorm housing for comfort, as well as adding educational programs and more daily activities. A small chapel on the grounds hosted services for various religions. The hospital even changed its name from Camarillo State Hospital to Camarillo State Hospital and Developmental Center in the early 80’s.

In the 1960’s, welfare benefits were legally awarded to the mentally impaired, and more laws followed that changed the way that mentally ill patients were treated in hospitals. One of the new laws passed forbade the shackling or tying down of patients, which led to safety issues for the staff and other patients. Nurses had to adapt new ways of handling unstable patients, and there was a constant fear for safety for themselves and others on a daily basis.

As more laws restricted the previously known methods for dealing with patients, nurses and doctors at CSH had to come up with new programs and treatments. It has been confirmed that electroconvulsive therapy was used at CSH as a form of treatment. However, though lobotomies have been written about, no official confirmation that lobotomies were performed here has been found.

As the public became more aware of how the mentally ill and disabled were treated, they pushed for better and more ethical ways of handling patients. With new procedures and treatments being discovered every year, as well as more regulatory laws being passed, CSH staff had to come up with new strategies to deal with violent and unstable patients.

In 1976, reports of misuse of drugs by the staff were being reported. A Grand Jury investigation into these claims led to better records being kept and reports of conduct being held, further restricting the staff’s abilities to handle the patients using the older methods.

In the 1980’s, President Ronald Reagan cut federal funding to state hospitals, requiring states to fund the institutions themselves. Money was allotted based on the number of patients a hospital had, and even more budget cuts saw decreasing rates in population. Many hospitals did not want to share or transfer patients to other hospitals in order to keep their funding.

Through the late 80’s and early 90’s CSH saw a severe drop in patient population, housing less than 1,000 patients for the first time in decades. By March of 1996, the state decided to close CSH in order to save money.

Meetings were held to discuss how to assist those who were affected, namely the patients and the staff, and where they were to be relocated. Patients were transferred off to community centers and other institutes, often far away from their families, and it was uncertain whether they would receive the treatment they needed. The closing of CSH was traumatic for everyone who worked and lived there, as it had become their home and livelihood.

In June of 1996, it was announced that CSH would be repurposed as a university, and on June 30, 1997, it officially closed. What was to become California State University Channel Islands would open just a few years later.

Special thanks to Evelyn Taylor for her research guidance.

Evelyn.taylor@csuci.edu

Popular Myths:

– Some of the abandoned buildings have chains on the walls.

– CSH housed the criminally insane.

– This campus is haunted.

Community Champions

Honoring Local Community Organizations: The Sun Valley Group

By Jennifer Benitez

Jennifer.benitez750@myci.csuci.edu

What makes a Community Champion? An organization that cultivates a strong, healthy working environment that values multiple perspectives and intentions of their employees, and also demonstrate deep appreciation for their overall work. They aim for a common goal that benefits many, rather than one individual. Most importantly, they aim to inspire others in their community.

The Community Champion for the month of March is a local floral farm in Oxnard, The Sun Valley Group, Inc. (TSVG). They currently produce high-quality flowers from lilies to irises and gerberas to delphinium, and much, much more.

TSVG is committed to providing a comfortable and family-oriented work environment that creates unity within their employees. TSVG’s CEO/President, Lane DeVries, along with a few other “teammates,” take pride in a daily practice of 10 Guiding Principles:

#1 Be the best that you can be.

#2 Treat neighbors like you want to be treated.

#3 Inspire others and always keep learning.

#4 Treat team members with respect.

#5 Keep our workplace safe and clean.

#6 Delight and amaze customers.

#7 Foster a team culture.

#8 Instill opportunities for all.

#9 Continuously improve and innovate.

#10 Always remain humble and gracious.

(www.tsvg.com)

Another reason to highlight TSVG as a Community Champion this month is their involvement with a holiday during the month of March–International Women’s Day! They have worked so hard during this time to promote flowers as a connection with honoring women, it has become well known that this organization are supportive of the holiday.

On behalf of CI View, we would like recognize and thank organizations like TSVG, who set an example for the rest of the community to follow.

If you would like to honor a local Community Champion, please send your information to jennifer.benitez750@myci.csuci.edu. Include your full name, contact information, and three reasons why you chose this organization to be a Community Champion.

TMI? Transfers Making an Impact

Jacklyn Lamphere

Jacklyn.lamphere827@myci.csuci.edu

TMI? What’s the first thing you think of when you hear the phrase TMI? It is easy to first think of the acronym ‘too much information,’ or ‘too much info’ for short. CI has a lot of transfer students and incoming freshman, and sometimes information is not expressed to our commuter transfer student population as much as it is to students living in housing. A group of CI’s very own transfer students decided to make a change by forming a student organization. Transfers Making an Impact is a student organization on campus that is available for transfer students who commute or live on campus to join. To find out more information about CI’s TMI club we contacted Kate Jones, the event scheduler for the club, and sat down for an interview to know about TMI!

Q: What is TMI?

A: “TMI is the abbreviation for Transfers Making an Impact, and also a pun that we considered funny, because as a student there is no such thing as “too much information”.

Q: What inspired you to be a part the Transfers Making an Impact club on campus?

A: “My inspiration to help launch the Transfers Making An Impact (TMI) organization on campus was fostered by my personal experience of being a commuting, full-time employed, transfer student from Santa Barbara. I have always been an independent person, so being involved with school programs was not something I typically sought out. That being said, the professors I’ve had here at CSUCI lead me to experience my full potential as a student and I love that our campus has so many resources that kept me motivated. My hopes for TMI is to expand the campus community of transfer students in order for them to experience this unique support so they too can feel encouraged and confident to become their best.”

Q: Do you have any upcoming events?

A: “We have a mindfulness workshop on March 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to help students hit refresh before the final push of the semester. We also offer weekly office hours for mentoring which you can schedule by emailing our leadership team at tmi.csuci@gmail.com.”

Q: Is there anything you want the club to do in the future?

A: “We believe that informing students of the resources available should come easy. In the future, we would love to collaborate with other clubs and organizations on campus to help keep our CI community up-to-date by a monthly newsletter. Feel free to send event flyers our way so we can help get the word out!”

Q: Are there any fun facts or memories you would like to share?

A: “CI is such a wonderful, young campus that holsters endless opportunities. TMI wants to encourage our transfer students to find them by offering networking events, professional workshops, as well as 1 on 1 mentoring.”

Q: How can CI students get involved in TMI?

A: “The best way to become involved in what TMI has to offer is to follow us on our social media platforms, as well as join our email list!”

Instagram: @tmi_csuci

Facebook: Transfers Make an Impact

Email= tmi.csuci@gmail.com

The TMI club has a lot to offer CI students, and it is pretty evident that TMI upholds the CI mission statement. Thank you to Kate and the rest of the TMI members. Be sure to check out their next event!

CI’s New Pre-American Medical Student Association

By Jazzminn Morecraft

Jazzminn.morecraft978@myci.csuci.edu

This semester, CI senior Brandon Eckert has created the Pre-American Medical Student Association (PAMSA). He says that the purpose of PAMSA is to “leave a lasting legacy to provide the future students here [at CI] with somewhat of a pre-med pathway.” It is no secret that there is no pre-med program at CI, however, Eckert predicts that in “five years, yes maybe this club is still around, but maybe there will also be a pre-med program at CI.” PMSA meets every other week, usually on Tuesdays. If you considering a career in the medical field and are thinking this club is for you, you should add them on CISync to see when meetings and events are. Next, Eckert recommends that students join AMSA (American Medical Student Association), and the best way to do that is by joining the club. Contact Eckert or any of the officers of PAMSA for help with this. PAMSA is an organization led by pre-med/pre-dental students for pre-med/pre-dental students.

In the words of Eckert, “we want to make something that is stimulated by us that isn’t organically created by people who are worrying about budgets.”

Spotlight on CI’s Volleyball Club

By Jazzminn Morecraft

Jazzminn.morecraft978@myci.csuci.edu

What once started out as a small student organization has now expanded to the point where it is almost impossible to host tryouts in the gym at CI. The Volleyball Club, founded in 2009, is not so small anymore.

The Volleyball Club consists of two sections as explained by Drake Vesco, club president. There is a court team and a beach team. Which team you are playing for determines your practice schedule and tournament play.

With about twenty-four members on both men’s and women’s court teams and about eight members on the men’s and women’s beach teams, practices can be hard to manage. Vesco explains that, “to be considered an actual club on campus, we have to provide thirty minutes of open gym time for anyone who wants to come.” This open gym time is for anyone that wants to come out and enjoy the sport.

Tryouts are held at the beginning of each semester; however, the fall semester is what really counts. Held right after the Involvement Fair, tryouts last about a week. This is to see who holds determination to stick with it. After tryouts an A and B team are formed, and from there the coaches form a competitive team.

The court team has tournaments every other weekend. On the weekends that the court team does not compete, the beach team competes instead. Both teams can play against other schools anywhere from San Diego all the way to New York.

However, competing in these tournaments is not cheap, but the Volleyball Club does a lot of self-fundraising, mostly restaurant based. With this said, next time you and your friends decide to go out to eat, check in with a volleyball player and see if they have any fundraisers going on.

Lastly, Vesco wants everyone to know that by joining the Volleyball Club you are “creating a family outside your immediate family. You are building lifelong friendships.” That is what the volleyball club is all about.

The CI View wishes the Volleyball Club the best in finishing the semester.

Spotlight on the Bicycle Kitchen

By Ivey Mellem

Ivey.mellem194@myci.csuci.edu

Pop Quiz: What kind of kitchen do you not cook in?

If you need a hint, then you must not know about the Bicycle Kitchen. This club, founded in 2008, was created by and for CI students who love and enjoy the culture of bicycle riding.

So where does the name come from? As Anthony Andrade, the club president, explained, a “kitchen” may refer to a shop where something receives maintenance and repairs. In the case of the Bicycle Kitchen, the club members do just that with bicycles. Every Monday, they host a pop-up on campus from 11am-2pm where they provide maintenance for bikes.

The club has three primary focuses: 1) Function as a social hub, 2) Race competitively, and 3) Help others by giving them the tools and knowledge to fix bikes.

Some of the fun events that the Bicycle Kitchen participates in are social rides and scavenger hunts. When it comes to competing, they have two types of competitions—mountain racing in the fall, with races ranging from Santa Barbara to Humboldt, and road racing in the spring, with races ranging from San Diego to Stanford.

This semester, Andrade has ambitions for the club to participate in more community-based events and collaborate with other clubs. Already, the Bicycle Kitchen has plans to do some of their scavenger hunts with the Endurance Club.

Andrade also wants to start spreading out from only fixing and riding bikes. He described “[He is] meeting with some others to organize a program to fix bikes and donate them to the homeless, and other students. [They] want to start a bike loan/bike share service on campus,”

Andrade himself transferred to CI in the fall of 2014. Looking for a club to join and something different than what he had already done, he went to the Involvement Fair and found the Bicycle Kitchen. At the first meeting he said that he “got a good vibe from the other members,” and realized that “it was a close-knit group, like one big family. It really changed my whole outlook on CI.”

What he likes the most about the Bicycle Kitchen is how unique the club is in the way that it is open to anyone. Their motto is “anyone, any bike,” meaning that anyone can join and participate. Andrade estimates that at least half of all new club members have never ridden a bike before.

The club also gives back to the community, as they spend three hours a week every week in the semester at their pop-up, fixing bicycles and teaching others how to maintain their own bikes. They also allow fellow students to borrow bikes for a day or for the weekend, so that they can enjoy bicycling on their own.

The Bicycle Kitchen meets every Wednesday from 7:30-8:30pm in the Coville Conference Room, SUB 1080, and anyone is welcome to join. You can also contact Anthony Andrade directly at Anthony.andrade212@myci.csuci.edu for any other questions.

When Our Fear Has a Face

Julia Cheng

Julia.cheng658@myci.csuci.edu

On Thursday, March 9, an email was sent to the CI community informing students of the charging and arrest of a male CI student for the three alleged rapes that occurred last fall. There was a fear I held, and before this email it was purely a theoretical idea: that men can’t be fully trusted. Because according to The Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN), every 98 seconds another U.S. citizen is sexually assaulted. Because most rapes occur by someone you know, according to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS). Because according to The NISVS, one in five women will be raped in their lifetime. Now those scary statistics have a name and a face, and I hung out with him. We never want to believe the worst in people. Of course he is innocent until proven guilty, but having three different people name you as their rapist is not a good sign.

There are risks women in our society take when we try online dating, when we do things after dark or when we are approached by strangers asking us out. This is why women follow certain rules of conduct. Only meet in the daytime, meet in a public place, don’t accept drinks from strangers at the bar, make sure someone knows where you’re going, don’t be too nice or they will think you’re flirting, don’t go anywhere alone at night, put your car keys between your fingers, dress conservatively, on and on.

But I don’t carry the pepper-spray my uncle made me purchase, I refuse to take women’s defense classes, I dress how I want and I try to have faith in humanity. I try to believe in people’s ability to have a good conscience and hope no one will try to inflict pain on me purposefully. Of course, I also don’t drink (for many reasons), I try to avoid going out alone at night, and I am very cautious around men I don’t know. Yet, the odds are against me in our society. The odds are not in women’s favor.

Everyone should be wary of promoting a culture in which these horrible events continue occurring. Men and women ought to be careful not to make jokes about sexual assault, just like making jokes about slavery, the Holocaust, or other seriously detrimental historical events shouldn’t be made. We cannot simply watch the mandatory Title IX videos and call it a day, not in 2017, not when there is still so much progress to be made. Rape negatively affects everyone in our community, and we all have to actively work towards making CI and our country a respectful, safe and loving place to live.

The naming, charging and arrest of a previous acquaintance and fellow CI student is not taken lightly and should not be joked about. It should be a sign of the authorities warning the population of a potential threat to our safety. We can only hope for a fair trial, for the survivors to feel loved and supported by our community, and for our society to progress away from the current horrifying statistics.

A Commuting Conundrum

By Noah Rubino

Noah.rubino853@myci.csuci.edu

Five years ago, when a tour guide with an eerily incessant smile was walking me and my family around CI’s campus, I was informed that the school was known as a “commuter college.” In other words, just because I was going to college didn’t mean that I had to learn how to deal with learning how to share the bathroom with someone who, for all I know, might be so deranged as to put the toilet paper roll on the wrong side. I could live at my local home, without needing to climb uphill both ways just to get to school.

But there was a cost to this, as always. If I was going to commute, I wasn’t going to do it by car; sure, the pricing for that isn’t as bad as if CI were actually on an island, but gas isn’t getting any cheaper, and paying nearly $200 for the chance to maybe get a parking spot never seemed like a great idea. So instead, I chose the logical option: to take the bus.

Now before I go any further, I just want to say that the county buses I take each day are great. They’ve got comfortable seats, convenient arm rests, and sometimes even seat belts if you want to feel like someone in a safety PSA. These aren’t janky buses like the kind in a big city where half the occupants have to stand holding onto the upper railing for dear life. But a good bus can only go so far.

Most prominently, there is the somewhat obvious problem of my being a student. Since technology has not reached such leaps that we can do everything we need with chips in our brains, I carry stuff around with me. A big ol’ rolling backpack of stuff, like books and a laptop. Practically every bus driver remarks on the size of my luggage as I bring it aboard, but bring it aboard I must, because learning requires stuff.

But this leads to a bit of a problem when it comes to where I place my stuff. I can put it in the overhead compartment, but there’s no door keeping my stuff up there, and my stuff is rather heavy—the last thing I want is for my stuff to fall on some poor sap’s skull like some cartoon anvil, crushing them with the unrelenting combined force of multiple respected works of literature. I could put my stuff on the seat next to me, but when some old lady hobbles past me, looking for a spare place to rest her weary bones, do I really want to watch as her expression darkens from hope to despair as she looks at that resting place and comes to the logical conclusion that my backpack takes precedence over her decaying derriere?

I don’t want to feel like a selfish jerk, so sometimes I have to move to the window seat and try to cram my backpack into the leg space underneath me, with…varying results. More often than not, this approach just leaves me with my legs crossed over my stuff like Buddha; but rather than at peace, I feel like I’m trying to cram myself into a box like a cat, but to decidedly less successful results.

Naturally, that second seat winds up being left empty anyway, so I’m left looking like an idiot for nothing. But hey, at least I tried to be nice. That counts for something, right?

Ekho’s Eats

Happy spring, CI! Here are two new recipes to keep you full and happy as the new season warms up.

1. Colcannon

Mark Westphal

Mark.westphal708@myci.csuci.edu

Time: about 35 minutes

Serves: 3-4

This is a basic version of a traditional Irish dish featuring three simple ingredients: potatoes, cabbage, and butter.

Ingredients:

-1 pound potatoes, boiled

-1 pound cabbage, boiled

-2 tablespoons butter, melted

Directions:

Peel and cut potatoes into quarters so that they can be mashed more effectively. Put potatoes in a pot and cover in water by about one inch. Boil on medium high heat.

When the water comes to a raging boil, cut up cabbage and add to the same pot that the potatoes are boiling in. When the potatoes can be easily cut through with a fork, take them off the heat and drain the water. This should take about 25-30 minutes from when you start boiling to finish.

Melt the 2 tablespoons of butter in any way suited to you (the microwave will do it in about 30 seconds, usually) and mash it in with the potatoes and cabbage. One everything is mashed together to your satisfaction, let

cool and enjoy.

2. Breakfast Quiche

By Ivey Mellem

Ivey.mellem194@myci.csuci.edu

Start to finish: 1 hour 5 minutes (15 minutes of active time)

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

– 1 9-inch pie crust (homemade or store-bought)

– 6 eggs

– 1 12-ounce can evaporated milk

– 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

– Salt and pepper, to taste

– 3 cups Swiss cheese, shredded

– ½ cup finely diced onion

– ½ cup chopped ham

– 1-2 tablespoons flour

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 F. Bake pie crust for 10 minutes, then remove and cool slightly.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and evaporated milk, then add the nutmeg, salt and pepper.

In another medium bowl, toss the cheese, onion and ham together. Add flour and mix (this prevents the ingredients from sticking together).

Place cheese mixture into the bottom of the slightly cooled pie crust and pour the milk and egg mixture on top. Bake at 425 F for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 325 F for 40 minutes, or until done.

Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Slice and serve.

*Tips

– Additional ingredients such as crumbled bacon, green onions, and chopped spinach can be added to the cheese.

– While Swiss cheese is recommended, any cheese can be used

Moonlight Deserved its Best Picture Win

Reviewed By Mark Westphal

Mark.westphal708@myci.csuci.edu

I was one of the people who were glad that the mistakenly-read “La La Land” Best Picture win was a real mistake. I was also intrigued to know that “Moonlight” won, since it generated quite a lot of critical buzz and was well-loved by one of my favorite YouTube movie shows, “Welcome to the Basement.”

So you can bet that when I heard Intercultural Services was holding a free screening of “Moonlight” on March 10th at Roxy Stadium 11, I RSVPed. I wanted to experience this story.

I loved this film, from start to finish. It is a fresh new take on a story I’ve seen many times in both fiction and nonfiction, making me understand not just the struggle of a black person from youth to adulthood, but a gay black kid, which, on film, is a story that is mostly new ground for movie audiences.

It is a story of masculinity, and a story of emotions and sensitivity, testing new ground in all these areas. It is a film that breathes and lives real life, with realistic dialogue and situations that are both extraordinary and relatable. What more can I say? The movie is great.

What’s even better, though, was that this was free through our school. If more free showings of movies like this comes up in the future, I absolutely recommend going, and I cannot urge you all enough to attend any more of these events in the future. Movies like these really exhibit what true art is always trying to do: explain what is hard to explain.

For more information about future events hosted by Intercultural Services, please go to www.facebook.com/csuchannelislandsmulticultural.

Book Review: “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho

Review by Alex Duenez

Alexander.duenez932@myci.csuci.edu

Published: 1988

Bonjour,

Over the weekend I had the distinct pleasure of reading one of the most inspirational volumes in the realm of literature today. Crawling with witty characters, bantering foes, and a courageous protagonist; Brazilian author Paulo Coelho’s “The Alchemist” (1988) gives its readers motivation to further their dreams no matter how out of reach they may seem.

Translated in sixty-nine languages, “The Alchemist” follows a young shepherd, Santiago, and his pursuit to achieve his “Personal Legend” by searching for a long lost treasure that keeps revealing itself in his dreams.

Santiago confronts an assemblage of obstacles such as misplacement in a foreign country, having his belongings stolen, then eventually being trapped, working for a crystal merchant; Santiago makes the best out of any situation, eventually seeking out the Alchemist himself to fulfill his destiny.

As magnificent as it was, I can honestly say that “The Alchemist” is by far one of the most inciting, influential, adventurous, impulsive and audacious stories that I read in a great while.

With that said, this sporadic tome will surely change the reader’s perception on life; it sure changed mine. Pertaining to life on so many levels, “The Alchemist” is anything but dull. Take it from me, yes, college can seem overwhelming the majority of the time, but from what this little novel taught me no dream is ever out of reach as long as you are willing to never give up and keep chugging along.

You never know where life might take you next.

Happy Reading!

Au Revoir!

Get Out

Reviewed By Mark Westphal

Mark.westphal708@myci.csuci.edu

As a huge Key and Peele fan, I was intrigued to hear that Jordan Peele is now trying his hand at directing a horror movie. How does he do on his first try? Not that bad, depending on how you look at it.

The story revolves around Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), an African-American man dating a white girl, Rose (Allison Williams). When he goes with her to visit her family at their house out of the city, he notices that her family and their African-American servants act very suspicious, and he begins to suspect that something is wrong. Without spoiling too much, it is much akin to The Stepford Wives.

The movie is full of decent suspense and creepy, well-paced scenes, but the main thing that I feel holds this movie back is that it is more of a thriller than a horror movie, which may leave some horror fans who were expect more of a scare from the great trailer for the film feeling empty. This was certainly the case for the group of friends that I went with. Personally, I felt the story was well-written enough to satisfy my love of mystery and suspense despite the lack of horror elements.

In the end, though, I’d still rather see more stuff like Get Out than the other stuff lined up for horror fans these days, like another Friday the 13th remake and a sequel to one of the worst Halloween movies in the series. If anything, Get Out is a film that anyone can enjoy watching on a weeknight with nothing to do, and that’s ok by me.

Beauty and the Beast Review

Reviewed By Jazzminn Morecraft

Jazzminn.morecraft978@myci.csuci.edu

On March 16, “Beauty and the Beast” premiered in theaters across the country. The original 1991 animated movie lasts an hour and twenty-four minutes, while the new rendition lasts two hours and ten minutes.

The new movie is nothing short of fantastic. It follows the original storyline while also expanding on the plot. It goes into detail and explains plot details like why the Beast acts the way he acts, why Belle’s mother is not in the picture anymore and so much more.

Belle, played by Emma Watson, is head strong and embodies the image of a woman who knows what she wants in her life. In the new rendition, Belle is the inventor and her father, Maurice, is an artist and music-box maker.

The Beast, played be Dan Stevens, looks so life like. His past and his actions are explained in detail. The curse that is cast on the Beast and the castle is also explained, and you can really see what the curse does. You can also see the anguish, sadness and suffering in the Beast.

In the end, the new rendition of “Beauty and the Beast” is amazing. More characters stand out, more songs are introduced and more is added to the plot. It is worth it to see it in theaters. You will be so immersed into the movie that it won’t feel like two hours and ten minutes, it will feel like an hour.