Andreas Garza: Student Government senator and ASI Board director candidate

By Megan Shipston

Andreas Garza, third-year political science major, is running for ASI Student Government senator and ASI Board director for the 2023-24 academic year. Garza’s main reason for wanting to run is that he sees areas for improvement across campus based on his experiences and hopes to be a voice for those who can relate.

If elected, one of Garza’s main concerns will be to keep costs low. Garza stated parking as a huge example of costs being too much at CI: “I think the solution is more rather than less resources in regards to parking and transportation, because at this point it just feels like a low cash grab from us students.” Garza also would work with California Faculty Association to keep tuition costs low and to lower costs for basic needs such as food and transportation.

Transparency between students and administration is another topic Garza plans to address if he is elected. When it comes to events with free food and decisions that affect the whole campus, Garza wants to make sure that students are informed and know what is going on. This also includes transparency about new policies, creating more free speech zones and working with the Title IX office to be more efficient and accountable to students.

When discussing inclusion and equity for students, Garza made the distinction between the school being accessible to students and a school that values equity for its students. Garza explained, “Equity is something different, equity is making the proper accommodations for the somebodies so they are able to join everybody. Financial reasons, if the person is able bodied or not, what race, gender, or sexuality, all are aspects that need accommodations and adjustments to be included with everyone else. You can say you support diversity and inclusion, but proper equity so people can be included in the first place I feel is the most important.”

When it comes to how he will lead if elected in ASI Student Government Senate meetings, Garza said, “As a senator I don’t necessarily see myself as a leader, moreso as someone folks vouch for to speak for them. I’m not above anyone really, and believe me there are people MUCH more qualified than me so it’s pretty important to understand that. I plan on just being open with communication between my fellow students and coworkers.” One of the ways Garza wants to improve from the last Student Government administration is to show students that they can get things done and is there for them.

Garza’s main platform is fighting to keep costs low for tuition, food, parking and transportation for all students. He is also running for transparency between executives and students when it comes to important decisions and events happening on campus. Garza said, “Regardless, I’m here for a good time, and if that means listening to some homies about what they want or need and then helping them achieve that, by all means count me in. I’m not head over heels for the university, but I love my professors as well as my friends and fellow students, so if they want something done, I’ll get it done.”

Students can vote electronically in the ASI Elections through the online CI Sync portal. The ballot opens at 8:00 a.m. on April 11 and will close at 5:00 p.m. on April 12. To vote in person, students can attend the Channel Your Vote events on the Student Union Lawn, April 11 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and April 12 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Questions can be directed to asielectionscouncil@csuci.edu.