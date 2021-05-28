CI’s Virtual Computer Lab

Hey Dolphins! Welcome to another year at CI! One resource we wanted to make sure you were aware of was the Virtual Computer Labs provided by CI. These labs allow you to connect to the computers in the John Spoor Broome Library remotely as well as have free access to the Adobe Creative Cloud. Watch this broadcasting segment to see how to access and work within the lab.

To access the labs go to https://www.csuci.edu/its/labs/?tcps. You can also buy the Adobe Creative Cloud at a discount with the link https://e5.onthehub.com/WebStore/ProductsByMajorVersionList.aspx?ws=a63c6505-108d-e311-93fa-b8ca3a5db7a1&vsro=8.