The executive members of the 2020-2021 CI View team share why students should get involved with The CI View.

The CI View is the student run news organization at CI that strives to bring timely and accurate news to students and its surrounding community. We are looking for students with many different skills that include but are not limited too videography, photography, editing, writing and design. Students can be a member, and intern, or even apply for the two executive positions we have available. For more information go to our website at civiewnews.com for all the latest news!