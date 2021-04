The League of United Latin American Citizens (L.U.L.A.C.) is a new organization at CI. L.U.L.A.C. is a national organization that advocates for the Latino population as well as students’ studies and professions and every student is welcome to join L.U.L.A.C. and participate in the organization. Students can contact L.U.L.A.C. at LULAC.CSUCI@gmail.com and learn more on their Instagram @lulac.csuci