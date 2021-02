Hello Dolphins! The CI View is so excited to debut another first recurring series: Staff Snack Picks! In this series we will show you a variety of items that are easy to make and delicious to taste! If you try our first snack, cookies, share it with us and let us know how they turned out! Also, if you have a snack that you would like us to share, let us know! We can be reached via Instagram @theciview or by our email, TheCIView@csuci.edu. Stay tuned to make sure you always get your craving fix!