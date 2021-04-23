Staff Snack Picks: Episode 2 (Biscuits and Gravy Casserole)

Hello Dolphins! We have another episode of Staff Snack Picks! In this episode we will be making Biscuits and Gravy Casserole. It is a super easy dish to make and is also great for leftovers. If you choose to try this yourself let us know what you think. Also, if you have any snacks that you would like us to share, let us know! You can contact us via Instagram @theciview or by email, TheCIView@csuci.edu. Stay tuned and we will be back with more Staff Snack Picks.

Recipe: https://www.scatteredthoughtsofacraftymom.com/sausage-and-gravy-breakfast-casserole/

Music: https://www.bensound.com