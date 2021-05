Hello Dolphins! We’re back with another episode of Staff Snack Picks! In this episode we will be making Chocolate and Peanut Butter Rice Crispy Treats. This treat is super easy to make and great for any time of the year or occasion. If you try making them yourself, let us know what you think. Also, if you have any suggestions on what snack we should make next, let us know! You can contact us via Instagram @theciview or by email, TheCIView@csuci.edu.