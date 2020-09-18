Students adapt to virtual learning

Students across the U.S. are adjusting to online and remote learning. While this can be difficult there are some things you can do to make this new online world we live in a little easier. In this video we spoke with a few CI students to find out what they have done to adjust and prepare themselves for the “new normal”.
Related Articles
CI internship opporunities
Are you looking for internship opportunities? The CI View’s Business Manager Robert has one for you! We have more options including layout/graphic design, editing, social media and broadcasting and the opportunity to be the intern for our own Editor-in-Chief. It is a great resume builder and an opportunity to learn new skills. Stop by our […]
Get involved with The CI View!
The executive members of the 2020-2021 CI View team share why students should get involved with The CI View. The CI View is the student run news organization at CI that strives to bring timely and accurate news to students and its surrounding community. We are looking for students with many different skills that include […]
CI’s new safety precautions
CI is primarily virtual this semester. However, a select number of courses are being held in person on campus, as well as, a limited number of students are living in housing. With students and faculty on campus throughout the week, how is CI planning on keeping everyone safe?