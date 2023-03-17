Time to get competitive with the esports club 

By Jhaz Pierce

Video games are a great way to build community, coming together to share and bond over favorite games from the nostalgic to more recently released gems. While there are many fantastic games out there for casual play, some are more geared toward competition. The highly competitive side of video games is growing as the esports scene gains more popularity. As with any sport, the combination of school spirit and competitive drive can further propel players to achieve greatness. The CI View talked to Earl Vincent Regis, senior in economics and president of CSUCI Esports, to hear his goals on creating a space for aspiring esports players on campus.

“The Esports club’s main goal is to foster and support the growth of esports in CSUCI,” said Regis. “We strive to give students an opportunity to practice and compete with their peers at a competitive level in a multitude of video games.”

There is something special when witnessing a player’s passion for their game, like an expert in their field critically analyzing any given scenario to perform to the best of their ability. Some may remember the old esports club that held gaming tournaments until the pandemic hit in 2020, which left the club to dissipate before our return to campus.

“My team and I were inspired to restart this club because there was a sort of void left behind from the previous esports club ending a few years ago. We wanted to bring that back, include more games, more people, and build a strong community.” Regis and his team took the initiative to get the club back on its feet, with the aspiration to make the club even bigger than it was before. If there is anything to be known about gamers, it is that there will always be some who wish to compete – they just need the opportunity to do so.

The club was officially recognized again this spring semester, but the club’s short existence should not discourage anyone who wants to join and get playing. The club has already made its Rocket League debut in the Esports Cal State Cup, facing off against California State University Dominguez Hills. The club has also put together an Overwatch 2 team, with Super Smash Bros and Valorant team tryouts on the horizon.

Regis emphasized that any game which players may be interested in is a game worth considering. League of Legends, Call of Duty and Rainbow Six Siege are just some of the other games the club is currently gauging interest in. “We look forward to hosting tournaments, events, and meetups in the future for a wide range of games, and we intend to continue to compete with other CSUs,” stated Regis.

Ray Villalobos, a CI alumnus, has furthered the club’s relations with the staff, faculty and students from all 23 CSUs. Villalobos has also proven to be a vital figure in building connections with other Cal State esports common interest groups. He stated, “(It) is more a matter of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ a competition arranges.”

Anyone who wants to get involved can find CSUCI Esports on CI Sync and become a member. You can also join the club’s Discord. Official club meetings are held every Wednesday in Solano Hall, Room 2175 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Regis concluded, “We are always looking for more people to practice with and add more games to our lineup.” Regis and his team have gotten the esports at CI up and running again, letting those who have been waiting for the call know that it is time to get competitive.