The CI View strives to be as transparent as possible, and welcomes any complaints about errors in the newspaper that require correction. Each month The CI View will address any corrections made from the previous month’s issue. If you see an error in the paper, please send an email to ciview.editor@csuci.edu.
The corrections from the February 2017 issue are:
- On the front page, The Ci View incorrectly stated that Dr. Richard Yao’s position is the Vice President of Student Affairs. Dr. Yao’s Position is actually Vice President for Student Affairs.
- On page 3, Jeremy Booker is quoted as saying “feather creators.” The actual quote is “feathery creatures.”