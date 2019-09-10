The CI View Live hits the pavement to find out what students really think about the new Starbucks option offered on campus.
Find out more in the September issue of The CI VIew, in stands now.
Subscribe to our Youtube Channel!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ciview/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheCIView
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theciview/
One thought on “The CI View Live: New Starbucks on campus”
Congratulations CI View team on your first Broadcasting Video! It is exciting to see the growth in your organization and all your student ideas coming to life! I am so excited for the content you all will share this year. Thank you for sharing with students about the new changes on our beautiful campus! I am grateful to know I can look to the CI View for campus news!