A STUDENT-RUN NEWS ORGANIZATION

Broadcasting Current Issue

The CI View Live: New Starbucks on campus

One thought on “The CI View Live: New Starbucks on campus

  1. Congratulations CI View team on your first Broadcasting Video! It is exciting to see the growth in your organization and all your student ideas coming to life! I am so excited for the content you all will share this year. Thank you for sharing with students about the new changes on our beautiful campus! I am grateful to know I can look to the CI View for campus news!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Social profiles

Related Post

css.php