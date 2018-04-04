The CI View needs graduating senior voices! from March 27, 2018

Hello CI 2018 Grads!

We want to feature you in the online May Graduation issue of The CI View! Compose a paragraph or two about your experience at CI and submit it by Friday, April 20. Here are some questions to get you started:

What is your name and major?

What is your favorite memory as a CI student?

Who was your favorite professor at CI? How has this professor impacted your education or future career?

What will you miss about CI?

What are your plans after graduation?

Please email submissions to ciview.editor@csuci.edu. The CI View will not accept any writings deemed obscene or otherwise inappropriate. Submissions may be edited for length and/or clarity.