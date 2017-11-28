Entertainment Section from November 21, 2017

Album Review: Wu-Tang’s “The Saga Continues”

By Mark Westphal



“The Saga Continues” is the latest studio album from the legendary hip hop collective The Wu-Tang Clan, although for this album the group dropped the “Clan” part of their name and are only going by Wu-Tang.

The album, which was released on Oct. 13, 2017, has been getting negative reviews pretty much all around the board. Critics state that there are no tracks in which all the members rap on them, that they reuse a lot of lines and references from their previous albums and that they just don’t seem to be trying to do anything new. While I do agree with all of those criticisms, none of them really took away from my enjoyment of the album.

Redman, Method Man and Ghostface Killah deliver all of the best lines on the album, like on the track “People Say” where Redman just dominates over a classic-sounding, soulful boom bap backing track with an old gritty feel. This was the single that got me excited to listen to the album, and that excitement seemed to carry into the album itself on the first couple of listens.

However, it is through multiple listens that the album begins to show a little wear-and-tear. If you are a fan of the Wu-Tang Clan and have heard the album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” more than your fair share of times, it is likely that the interludes on this album as well as many of the references they make in their bars will seem very familiar, and not in a good way.

If I had to give this album a rating out of 10, it would probably be a 7.5. I have to admit I really like a lot of the instrumentals on the album, but since I’m a sucker for good instrumentals my level of enjoyment might not be as high as someone else’s would be. It’s not like the rapping from Raekwon, Method Man, RZA, Method Man and Ghostface Killah doesn’t deliver, it’s just that the band seems fractured and hopefully we can get one last album where they really pull together and, emphasis on the “hopefully,” try to bring back that magic from the 90s.









