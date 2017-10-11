Entertainment Section from October 24, 2017

Draw Ekho Contest

Hello, Dolphins! The CI View is hosting a drawing competition for the coming November issue. To enter, draw an original picture of Ekho, the CI mascot, and what you imagine Ekho will be doing over winter break.

The top three best drawings will be featured in the November issue of The CI View. Runner-up submissions will be given a shout out on The CI View’s social media platforms. Please send your submission to: ciview.editor@csuci.edu by Thursday, Nov. 9. The CI View will not accept any drawings deemed obscene or otherwise inappropriate.

Do You Know Where All the CI View Boxes Are?

By Jazzminn Morecraft

Hello CI Dolphins! Recently The CI View was wondering if you all, the students, know where all of our newspaper boxes are. With that being said, we created a game for you to find them instead of just listing the locations.

The CI View has 18 boxes total, 12 inside and six outside. We have put little signs that say “Happy Fall Y’all” on all of our inside boxes. All you have to do is take a selfie with 10 of them and come to our office (located on the second floor of the Student Union in room 2011) to show us. The first 10 participants to complete this task will win a Swag Bag. All participants after the first 10 will win a CI View bag.

We have also provided you with a map that has the locations of all of our boxes! So, on your mark, get set, scavenger hunt!

Concert Review: Chance’s Be Encouraged Tour

By David Medina

Chancelor Bennett, more commonly known by his stage name Chance The Rapper, is an American hip-hop artist who has just ended his Be Encouraged Tour at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 4, 2017. I was one of the lucky people able to attend such a magnificent event.

As one who loves all types of music and artists, it goes to show that the music and performance that Chance’s concert showed were very energetic and fun. The event kicked off with a very zestful performance by Francis and the Lights. My favorite performance from Francis was his hit song “Friends” feat. Bon Iver and Kanye West.

Once Francis was done getting the show started, DJ Oreo got the whole crowd hyped for Chance by playing various popular music and energizing the already eager audience. Not too long after he passed the show on over to Chance.

As soon as the famous Chance The Rapper came out the crowd went wild. He was full of energy, performing many of his most famous songs like “No Problem,” “Cocoa Butter Kisses” and “Same Drugs.” Personally my favorite performance was “No Problem,” because of the amount of energy he produced and the way everyone was able to join along singing.

“I felt like I had the spirit of music in me,” said Daniel Gutierrez, a fellow CI student who also attended the concert.

I might be a newer fan to Chance The Rapper, but I was glad to have attended the concert because it was loads of fun and a great experience for teens and adults. This was his last concert before ending the Be Encouraged Tour, which started in San Diego, California on the 24th of April.

Chance showed his love for charity work by using his concert’s livestream to fundraise money for the victims of Hurricane Maria. For Chance this was very important, as anyone could tell by the sound of his voice and the way he quickly turned emotional. The concert made thousands of dollars in donations that will go directly to the cause.

Just like any great concert Chance decided to end his performance with a bang of excitement, performing a few last songs which included “May I Have This Dance” by Francis and the Lights, where he and Francis both danced along with the playful melodies. In the end the concert as a whole was so much fun and a great experience. Hopefully there will be more to come in the future.

Game Review: SNES Classic Edition

By Alex Duenez

Bonjour fellow readers,

Nineties kids and retro-gamers rejoice—the much anticipated wait is over, for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Classic Edition is here!

For those who do not remember, the SNES made its first debut way back on Sept. 9, 1991. Man, many of you weren’t even born yet! Since then Nintendo has rocked the gaming world with their array of systems such as the Nintendo 64, GameCube, the Wii, the Wii U and now the infamous multi-functioning Switch, and not to mention Nintendo’s wide span of hand-held devices (i.e. the Game Boy and DS systems).

The SNES Classic is much smaller when juxtaposed next to its bulky predecessor, making this nostalgic system light, portable, easy to store and pleasantly addicting. The SNES Classic comes with 21 built in games ranging from “Super Mario World,” “Yoshi’s Island,” “Donkey Kong Country,” “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening,” “Star Fox” one and two, “Street Fighter,” “Super Mario Kart” and so much more.

Unfortunately, the downfall to the SNES Classic is the limited quantity that Nintendo had released. Believe me, getting my mittens on a copy was almost near impossible, so best of luck to you! However, legend has it that Nintendo is expected to release another shipment to local retailers just in time for the holiday season. How convenient, right?

Overall, this SNES Classic Edition is a delight and is a world of fun. This retro-system is great for having guests over, during parties and most importantly makes the perfect gift for that special gamer. Whichever the reason may be, the SNES is something special so get your bottoms out there and wait in those endless lines for countless hours in the bitter cold because that is what it’s going to take to get one; unless you pay a fortune to a third party seller.

If you already acquired a SNES Classic my hat goes off to you! Now put those assignments in the corner and saddle up on Yoshi, the Mushroom Kingdom needs your help!

Until next time!

Cheers.

Movie Review: Is “Halloween” (1978) Still Relevant Today?

By Travis Hunt

It has been almost forty years since the release of the original “Halloween” in 1978. Director John Carpenter managed to create one of the most iconic Halloween movies ever, even on a microscopic budget. The independent film managed to cause terror in the hearts of audiences for decades, and the horror even continues to this day.

For those unfamiliar with the movie, it is a slasher film that revolves around a sadistic, mask wearing, knife-wielding murderer named

Michael Myers (Nick Castle). After escaping from a sanitarium, Michael returns to his hometown of Haddonfield and targets Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her friends, while his psychiatrist, Dr. Sam Loomis (Donald Pleasence), tries to chase him down.

Carpenter displays excellent storytelling throughout the film by showcasing the methodical steps Michael Myers takes in order to progress his ruthless killings. The film actually has limited blood and gore, which is quite refreshing, especially since many modern films overly rely on CGI and excessive blood.

The film also places more of an emphasis on character development and storytelling, although it does have some down sides, such as subpar acting outside of the main cast and a questionable transition for Dr. Loomis, who goes from a psychiatrist to a wannabe detective throughout the course of the film.

Overall the movie is a phenomenal Halloween classic that is a thriller to watch. It is the perfect way to start the Halloween festivities.

Comic: The Cherry On Top

By Maria Groth

Comic: What are you this Halloween?

By Kayla Munoz