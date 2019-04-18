Current Issue Entertainment

Stop talking and dance

Posted on Author The CI View Comment(0)

By Kayla Munoz

There are many ways to get active on campus, however there’s more than just using the treadmill. Here at CI, events held by the Student Union can be found all around campus. From games to parties, there’s something that could appeal to all students.

Many think of games as childish, but it couldn’t hurt to try them out. On campus there are events that are held by the Student Union that cater to the types of games that you miss from your childhood.

On Mar. 6, from 6 – 8 p.m. there was a Silent Dance Party. It was held in the Student Union Courtyard and came with free fun and snacks. If you could not make it to the last one, keep an eye out for news of another of these popular events. Just bring your student ID card in order to check in! You are able to listen to three different stations which typically include hits by the big-name DJs, Latin music, rap and more. Don’t worry, the headphones are provided for you.

Many events, including the Silent Dance Party, offer the Student Union Perks Program. With this program you’re able to earn points for CI gear as prizes. By signing up at the Student Union Information Desk you can start earning points. Points can be earned by attending student events, playing in the game room, taking surveys, participating in focus groups and more. If you would like to know more about where you can earn points or which events are available, the Student Union Information Desk is open every day of the week. By going to the ASI website or CISync you can learn about the many events in store for you. Want to suggest your own? The Information Desk is the place to go!

There are plenty of events that are held on campus that can appeal to you. The Student Union can provide many opportunities to get out there and have fun. Free entrance, food and prizes? Don’t miss out!

Related Articles

Black Panther Movie Poster.
Archives Entertainment Reviews

Movie Review: “Black Panther” from February 27, 2018

Posted on Author The CI View

By: Branden Hopper branden.hopper935@myci.csuci.edu At first glance, director Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” might appear as just another action-packed romp through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It might also appear as simply another origin story, providing context while hurtling us toward “Avengers: Infinity War.” In reality it is both of these things, but if you peek under […]
Archives Entertainment Reviews

“The Nun” is no fun

Posted on Author The CI View

BY VYCTORYA THOMAS-VANZANT vyctorya.thomas-vanzant554@myci.csuci.edu As October approaches, horror and thriller movies become a necessity for the Halloween season. That’s why when I first saw previews for The Conjuring’s fifth installment, “The Nun”, I was thrilled to see it. It has become a notable trend of The Conjuring films to make references of new demons and […]
Current Issue News

Capturing the moment

Posted on Author The CI View

By Sarina Galindo Photography can provide a complex look at the world and the people in it. CI students can be a part of that magic by joining the Photography Club, which was founded in Fall 2018 by senior liberal studies majors Alexandra McGrath and Robert Hatch. The CI View interviewed Vice President and Treasurer […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *