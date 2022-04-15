The votes are in! Results announced in ASI Elections

Photos courtesy of the ASI Election Council. Image edit by Alex Guerra.

By Sergio Mercado

The ASI Elections held April 12 to April 13 determined the leadership of ASI Student Government for the 2022-23 school year. Over 400 students exercised their right to vote, either online or at the Channel Your Vote event on campus, to choose their next student representatives.

Third year Chicana/o studies and studio art double major Ilien Tolteca and fifth year Chicana/o studies major Javier Garnica won the presidential race, garnering 68% of the student votes received. Vice President-elect Garnica said, “I am very happy about the election results. It has not hit me yet that we won but I am very proud of our team.” President-elect Tolteca also shared: “We are looking forward to the work our administration will be doing to bring connections, unity and empowerment to our Dolphins and campus.”

Second-year nursing major Jazmin Guajardo and junior health science major Vanessa Lozano ran for two of the nine available senate seats. Both candidates earned 261 votes, making up 64% of the submitted ballots and surpassing the 10% of received votes required to be elected to a senate seat.

Guajardo told The CI View, “As a candidate I’m very grateful to have been elected for the second time in a row, and I can’t wait to make change like never before!” Lozano shared a similar sentiment, saying, “I’m optimistic about future improvements to be made at CI for its students.”

The newly elected president, vice president and senators will begin their terms June 1, following a transition of power from the 2021-22 administration. Tolteca said, “We are honored and happy to have been elected to serve as the president and vice president for our student body this upcoming year alongside our two newly elected senators, Jazmin Guajardo and Vanessa Lozano.”