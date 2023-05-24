Student Government leaders hand it over to 2023-24 leadership team 

By Emily Chang

On May 3, senior health science major Daisy Navarrete and junior nursing major Jazmin Guajardo were sworn in as ASI Student Government president and vice president for the 2023-24 academic year. The swearing-in ceremony was led by the previous president and vice president and took place on the Student Union patio.

Former ASI Student Government president and alum of Chicana/o studies and studio art Ilien Tolteca introduced and swore in Navarrete. “Daisy is a strong leader on campus and dedicated to serving our student body, working in the Dolphin Pantry as a student assistant in the Basic Needs Program, and meeting with state representatives in order to lobby for issues impacting our students. I am sure she will lead full of passion, determination, and consideration for our students.”

Guajardo was sworn in by former ASI Student Government vice president and alumnus of Chicana/o studies Javier Garnica. “The road ahead is ever-changing and tough, but I am confident that (Guajardo) will serve with great strength, passion and confidence,” he stated.

After swearing in, Navarrete said, “I am excited about this opportunity to work with y’all to make our campus a more inclusive and diverse community. As Student Government president, my mission is to ensure that every student’s voice is heard, and every perspective is valued.”

In her speech, Guajardo added, “(We) invite you to come visit us throughout the year. Our peers deserve a student government that is reliable and transparent about our goals and initiatives … we want our peers to share their stories and concerns with us because with your stories, we are able to invoke true and substantial change.”

Navarrete and Guajardo will officially serve from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024. To learn more about the pair and their platform, read this article previously published by The CI View. To learn more about CI’s ASI Student Government, check out their Instagram @ci_studentgovt, or visit their website at https://studentgov.csuci.edu/.