Additional ceremonies to be recognized

By Andrew Doran

While there are a lot of other activities that have been reported on for commencement, there are still others out there that students should know about. The Center for Community Engagement (CCE) will be having their celebration of service on May 9 starting at 11 a.m. in the Grand Salon. There will be a poster session in which students will be able to highlight what they have done in the community during the past school year. A reception will follow until 1:30 p.m.



For the fifth year in a row, the Multicultural Dream Center will be hosting the Si Se Pudo recognition ceremony. This will take place on May 17 at 5:30 p.m. in Petite Salon. This event is open to everyone and it aims to recognize the Chicanx and Latinx graduates and families of CI.



Finally, there will also be a Veterans Medallion Ceremony for all the veteran students of the university. This year, CI has 109 students that served for the United States Armed Forces and will be leaving CI with higher education degrees. The medallion ceremony will take place in the John Spoor Broome Library Archive Courtyard on May 10. The ceremony will start at 2 p.m. and go to about 4 p.m. Students are still able to RSVP for the event until May 3.