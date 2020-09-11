News

Adopt-a-Grad Campaign

by Sergio Mercado 

Following a turbulent school year, the CI Foundation started the Adopt-a-Grad campaign in an effort to help graduates entering the workforce during unprecedented circumstances.  

The Adopt-a-Grad program is a fund started by the CI Foundation to help recent graduates. It is also a recognition of the challenges the class of 2020 has faced. Now, in times where many people are struggling to find employment, any type of aid is incredibly valuable. Amanda Carpenter, Director of Career Development and Alumni Engagement, said, “Our 2020 graduates are facing economic uncertainty and a challenging employment market… This program gives new graduates additional professional support as they transition from student to professional.”  

For every $150 donated, one graduate will be “adopted,” meaning they will be provided a package including a “5-year alumni & Friends Association Membership including access to Career Services, 1-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365, 6-month subscription to LinkedIn Learning, and a grad swag pack,” Carpenter told The CI View. This package is aimed at helping students as they join the workforce following graduation.  

As of writing this, $17,920 of the program’s $18,750 goal has been raised. So far, 55 graduates have been adopted, and several more were awarded on Aug. 28. “We are still actively soliciting donors to participate in the campaign,” Carpenter remarked. Should they reach their goal of $18,750, the Adopt-a-Grad program will be able to support 125 graduates. 

The application and donation portals are still available online. Any CI alumni who graduated in Dec. 2019 or May 2020 is eligible to apply to be adopted. Applicants must include a resume and a short essay explaining their career goals and how they will use the graduate package to transition into their career. From there, applicants will be notified if they are chosen to be supported.  

Finding a career after college is tough enough as it is, and the current employment market is not making it any easier. Given the success of the campaign so far, the program is expected to return in the following years. Carpenter said, “we (CSU Channel Islands Foundation) expect to launch this campaign annually in conjunction with commencement to support our graduating classes with transitioning from CSUCI to the workforce.” 

If you are interested in donating to the Adopt-a-Grad campaign, or you are a 2020 graduate interested in applying to be adopted, more information can be found at go.csuci.edu/adopt-2020. As Carpenter said, “With the uncertainty of our global economy and current job market, our graduates need support now more than ever.” 

The CI View

