Agoura Hills animal crossing on the horizon

By Mina Inaba

AGOURA HILLS—The world’s largest wildlife bridge is scheduled to break ground in spring, according to an article by the non-profit organization LAist. The wildlife crossing, dubbed the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, will cross over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills and will help preserve multiple species of wildlife, including mountain lions.

According to a Los Angeles Times article by Laura Anaya-Morga, the bridge at Liberty Canyon is planned to be 200 feet long and 165 feet wide and cost an estimated $85 million. Anaya-Morga stated that it “will allow mountain lions and other species to cross safely over a busy eight-lane stretch of the freeway used by an estimated 300,000 vehicles a day.” The Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy explains on their website that “this project is a public-private partnership that draws on the ability, knowledge and leadership of dozens of public and private sector organizations and institutions.”

The purpose of the bridge is to create a connection between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Sierra Madre mountain range, which will provide a safe and sustainable passage for wildlife and help increase genetic variation in animal populations. On their website, the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy states that, for species like mountain lions, bobcats and coyotes, the construction of freeways has fragmented habitats and caused “increased inbreeding and territorial fighting, and very low genetic diversity,” all of which threatens the survival of species.

The project is only $5-10 million away from its $85 million goal, according to a press release from the National Wildlife Federation. Wallis Annenberg and the Annenberg Foundation are a principal donor, having committed $25 million to the project. In January, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state’s 2022-23 budget will include a one-time $10 million general fund for the wildlife crossing. Boeing also became a recent large donor, announcing a $1 million contribution earlier this month.

Construction of the wildlife bridge was planned to begin in late January, but the official announcement of the project’s start date has yet to be released by Caltrans. According to the Los Angeles Times article, the project will have two phases: “the first phase will cover the area across the 101 Freeway, and the second phase will cover the two-lane stretch across Agoura Road.” The project is estimated for completion in October 2023.

Several mountain lions were seen on campus last semester, highlighting the reality that wild animals live close to us. As such, human activity affects wildlife and their habitats and can lead to extinction. It is important to preserve their lives, as well as to keep the planet sustainable for humans. The wildlife crossing is designed to look like a natural environment and will still provide a habitat for native plants as well.

If you are interested in getting involved with the project, you can help spread awareness of the wildlife bridge and its goals to friends or through social media. You may also donate toward its goal of $85 million on the link in our Linktree: linktr.ee/TheCIView.