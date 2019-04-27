Current Issue News

Atticus Reyes hoping to inspire students at graduation

Posted on Author The CI View Comment(0)

By Bhavin Bhavsar

Graduation is almost upon CI students. There is a lot being planned in preparation for the event that all college students look forward to making it to. Among the many things to look forward to on the day of the graduation ceremony, there are also the speakers that will talk at commencement of the accomplishments of the students.

The biggest speaker to look out for is the President of Student Government, Atticus Reyes. Reyes will be speaking at both ceremonies. Reyes has been president for one academic year, which is historically the term length that most Presidents serve. Reyes has done a lot of public communications work on campus and even had some experience with politics in Washington D.C.

His broad responsibilities as President include representing the school at various conferences, like the California State Student Association (CSSA) which is a monthly conference between the student associations of the California State Universities. He is also the person that represents the students if the state or the federal government needs to get into touch with a student demographic at CI.

As far as background is concerned, Reyes himself also comes from something of a marginalized past as he is the son of an immigrant and carries a lot of what he describes as “intergenerational trauma.” He was also raised quite heavily by his mother and sisters. Being raised by strong women is something that makes him very proud.

Reyes hopes to talk about what the students of CI might aspire to be as human beings and the achievements the graduates have accomplished during their time here. One of the things he’s been hoping to convey is that he wants the students to have a positive effect on the community. “Let’s be that change we’ve been wanting to see,” said Reyes. It is quite clear how important the speech at the commencement ceremony is to Reyes.

Related Articles

A Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) instructor prepares to run an attack simulation with a student during a R.A.D. class. R.A.D. is designed to teach self-defense and preventative measures against sexual assaults and other attacks.
Archives News

RAD training aims to protect and empower CI students

Posted on Author The CI View

By Jorge Garcia jorge.garcia234@myci.csuci.edu At CI, the twelve-hour, nationwide college program called Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) takes place every semester. This program is designated for women and will be instructed by the chief of the campus police department, Michael Morris. He  has spoken to the CI View about his views toward the program and the […]
Archives News

Bring your AMA game

Posted on Author The CI View

By Annie Kuzmanovic New beginnings are in the air as we are not only kicking off a new semester here at CI, but a new student organization has also been added to the roster of networking opportunities for students. Named for the field of study it will focus on, American Marketing Association (AMA) was started […]
Archives News

Man behind the building

Posted on Author The CI View

By Andy Dosev Have you ever wondered why the University named a structure after Martin V Smith? You might not be the only one. Also known as Bud Smith, this man was a philanthropist by heart. If it was not for Smith, CI would’ve had a much more difficult time opening its doors. “This latest […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *