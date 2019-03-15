By Sydney Maldonade

On the night of November 7, 2018 a tragic event occurred that no one ever expected to happen and shattered a peaceful community. This incident led to multiple people being injured, 12 deaths and left many people traumatized. Now, our community is attempting to heal and come together.

Community members have done their part in showing support. They have made t-shirts and bracelets. The news about the shooting has spread across the country and other large groups have also done their part to help. Three months later, on February 11, 2019, ACM Lifting Lives, a charitable arm for the Academy of Country Music, put together a benefit concert called “ACM Lifting Lives Presents: Borderline Strong.” The event was held at the Fred Kavli Theatre at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Center in Thousand Oaks, California. The purpose of this concert was to provide the community with an opportunity to come together while raising money through the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victim Funds. Many artists were featured at the event. Tyler Rich, Jimmie Allen, Morgan Evans, Runaway June, Deana Carter, Charles Esten, Cassadee Pope, Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat and Trace Adkins all came to Thousand Oaks to be a part of a great cause. Along with the musical artists there were also special guest speakers who came to the event like Hailee Steinfield and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It was an amazing event to be a part of that allowed everyone to be with each other and support those who lost their loved ones. This concert was hopefully able to provide the victim’s families closure from the terrible night and let them enjoy a fun night of listening to and spend time with the community.