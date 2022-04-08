Christian Franco and Aram Pogosian: Student Government president and vice president candidates

Candidates Christian Franco, left, and Aram Pogosian, right. Images courtesy of ASI Election Council.

By Jordan Wehlage

Junior political science majors Christian Franco and Aram Pogosian are running for ASI Student Government president and vice president for the 2022-23 academic year. The two decided to run for office because they have experience in student leadership and want to use their platform to help others to feel supported by their student representatives. Presidential candidate Franco previously served at Oxnard College as a senator and president and is currently the Senator of Academic Affairs at CI, while vice presidential candidate Pogosian serves as the Senator of Veterans and Non-Traditional Students at CI.

Should the Franco and Pogosian ticket be elected, they will work to help ease some of the financial burdens that all students must consider during their time at CI. They plan on putting Student Government’s focus on what they consider to be more tangible change at the University, such as expanding access to textbooks in the library and reducing parking pass costs. If elected, the biggest items they would like to see completed are decreasing the cost of tuition and adding more event programming to increase student participation and improve student morale.

Franco also wishes to increase communications between areas of the University in event planning to create a cohesive event calendar, avoiding conflicting event times. This is in order to let students attend events that align with their priorities, rather than having to give up on attending a club event for the sake of going to a Student Government event, for example.

Franco and Pogosian will advocate for student interests by collecting feedback from students via survey to support their positions with data when representing CI at California State Student Association meetings. Franco would also like to drive participation in Student Government by bringing awareness to how students can get involved. He hopes to increase communication with students regarding the process of becoming part of Student Government so that those who have the time and interest to participate feel that they are capable of doing so.

On the subject of equity, diversity and inclusion and how it can be improved at CI, Pogosian stressed their importance, citing their campaign policy of “The Three E’s”: empowerment, encouragement and equality. Knowing that CI’s student body includes a wide range of individuals, Franco and Pogosian want all students to feel supported by Student Government regardless of who they are. They want to promote inclusivity on campus in order to build a strong community for all, from commuters to international students.

Why do the two think they are the best ticket for students to vote for? Franco explained, “I am quite experienced in representing students in a whole variety of different environments.” He also believes that Pogosian brings a fresh perspective to leading. “I think together we can make a good team… We’re really open to criticism and…any amount of feedback we can get from the students, because that’s what it’s all about.” Franco and Pogosian are “serious, committed and enthusiastic” about their campaign and want to help get students connected with the resources they need for success.

Franco and Pogosian believe that “if the students want an administration that is all about inclusivity, equality, empowerment, (and) encouragement, and they want to know that they’re being backed up by experience and steadfast dedication, then we’re the ticket for them.”

Students can vote electronically in the ASI Elections through the online CI Sync portal. The ballot opens at 8:00 a.m. on April 12 and will close at 5:00 p.m. on April 13. Students can also attend the Channel Your Vote event on the Student Union Lawn, April 12 and April 13 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to vote in person. Questions can be directed to asielectioncouncil@csuci.edu.