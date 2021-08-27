CI repopulation and vaccination guidelines: what to know

By Jordan Wehlage

CAMARILLO—The time has finally come: CI has welcomed students back onto campus in-person this fall semester! After a year and a half of uncertainty amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person classes and activities are resuming on CI’s campus. There are some guidelines students need to know to keep themselves and others safe, as well as to participate on campus as fully as possible.

University guidelines state that students coming back to campus will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30, 2021, with a handful of exceptions. If students qualify for a medical exemption, a religious exemption or do not plan to physically access CI’s campus, verification of fully vaccinated status is not required. Regardless of whether you are fully vaccinated or applying for an exemption, however, your vaccination status must be reported through your myCI portal. Instructions for this process can be found on the University website at this link: https://www.csuci.edu/news/campus-updates/fall-2021/vaccine-faq-students.htm.

Free vaccination clinics will be provided on campus through a partnership with Rite Aid. CI students, employees, their family members and University Glen residents 12 years old and older are eligible to receive the vaccine at El Dorado Hall. Clinics will be held Sept. 1, Sept. 10 and Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. For more information and to book an appointment, please check your University email.

Additional guidelines exist for students planning on coming to campus. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask indoors. The only exceptions are if you are eating or drinking while physically distanced from others, or if you are alone in a room. When outdoors, masks are optional for vaccinated students.

Unvaccinated students will be required to get tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. Testing will be available for free on campus by appointment. Information about testing dates and times can be found on the University website. Additionally, all students are required to complete the online training titled CSU Safety on Campus During COVID-19, which can be accessed here: https://ds.calstate.edu/?svc=skillsoftstudent&org=csuci&env=prod&uri=/skillportfe/main.action?path=summary/CUSTOMER_DEFINED/_scorm12_spcentralsta_stucovid.

If you test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to someone who has tested positive, you are encouraged to report this information to the University at the following link: https://cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?CSUChannelIslands&layout_id=20. This allows for a quicker response to potential exposures and helps to secure the safety of the campus community.

These guidelines are an important step to ensuring a safe, successful return to campus for the 2021-2022 school year. If we all do our part to follow these requirements closely, we can minimize the spread of illness on our campus, allowing for a healthy and enriching educational experience for all. Welcome back!