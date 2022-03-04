Cool cats and slithery critters: a Ventura County wildlife profile

By Breannah Ortiz and Jordan Wehlage

Ventura County is home to a diverse wildlife population that residents interact with on a daily basis, often without realizing it. Being informed about what species are native to our area is important for the sake of promoting safety and protecting the wellbeing of the animals that call Ventura County home.

Especially relevant here at CI are mountain lions. Last semester, these big cats made multiple appearances on our campus. According to the United States Forest Service, mountain lions are predators whose diets primarily consist of deer, which live around campus. They also prey on smaller animals like rabbits and raccoons. Mountain lions are typically solitary animals who are adaptable to a wide range of rugged terrains and are capable of living up to 13 years in the wild, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Our campus is a habitat for these animals due to the presence of mountains and prey animals. The U.S. Forest Service cautions that mountain lions may return to an area frequently if they find that food and water are readily available, so exercise caution in leaving these resources accessible outdoors, especially if you have pets such as dogs or cats.

Another creature native to Ventura County is the coyote. National Geographic’s website explains that at one point, the coyote lived solely in deserts, but has since migrated to forests and mountains. When wildfires occur, coyotes are forced out of their habitats and have been known to make frequent appearances in residential neighborhoods close to the affected area. Similar to mountain lions, the diet of these nocturnal predators primarily consists of small mammals. According to the Humane Society of the United States, coyote attacks on humans are very rare; they are more likely to occur when humans feed coyotes, or when a human tries to save their off-leash pet from being attacked by the coyote. If you live near coyote territory, keep pets indoors at night, and never leave food outside where a coyote might access it.

Bobcats may also be found throughout Ventura County. They are distinguishable by their spotted brown fur and short, bobbed tails, and can range greatly in size from nine to 33 pounds. The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute’s website states that bobcats are extremely adaptable to many environments ranging from forests to deserts. Bobcats mostly eat rabbits, but will also hunt rodents, snakes, low-flying birds and smaller domestic animals. They are skilled hunters, capable of running up to 30 miles per hour. Hikers beware: according to the Smithsonian’s website, bobcats are typically most active at dawn and dusk, so exercise greater caution in mountain areas at these times.

Speaking of hiking, snakes are another animal to keep an eye out for on the trails. In Ventura County, the rattlesnake, gopher snake, king snake and garter snake are commonly found around hiking trails. The United States Forest Service explains that snakes can also live in forests, deserts and even in water. These snakes typically eat insects, rodents and bird’s eggs. The gopher, king and garter snake are all harmless to humans. However, the rattlesnake possesses a venom that can harm humans. Rattlesnake bites are not typically fatal, according to the National Library of Medicine, but they can lead to infection or even death if not promptly treated. If you see a snake, stay away from it, as they typically will not attack unless they feel provoked.

These animals and others are valuable members of the ecosystem of Ventura County. Staying informed about their habitats and characteristics can help aid in conservation efforts and is also an important step toward safely enjoying the outdoors. Keep an eye out for the diverse wildlife that call our region home!