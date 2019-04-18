Geovannie Rosales’ road to recovery

By Geydy Martinez

Last spring, Geovannie Rosales completed his second to last year of college and was looking forward to graduation, the following May. However, on the evening of June 10, 2018, while on a night out with friends, Rosales was hit by a drunk driver. He was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for brain trauma. For the next 6 months, Rosales spent his time in and out of hospitals.

His goal every day is to make someone laugh no matter how goofy he has to be

Kristen Melendez

Due to his severe brain trauma, The CI View was unable to speak with Rosales directly, however, Kristen Melendez, Rosales’s girlfriend was happy to answer a few questions regarding Rosales.

“He is currently recovering at his home in Sun Valley, CA. He is able to speak, eat, and workout,” writes Melendez. The accident has left him unable to walk however, he is “undergoing physical, occupational, and speech therapy” to help him get his life back on track.

Rosales had been an active leader at CI since day one. He mentored over 100 students through his involvement in multiple student engagement programs. The Educational Opportunity Program (EOP), is a program designed to support first-generation, low-income students. For three consecutive years, Rosales served as an EOP mentor to the incoming freshman of the program, guiding them through their first year in college and helping them navigate their new environment.

Aside from EOP, Rosales was a lead for the Leaders in Education Awareness Program (LEAP). LEAP is an outreach program that exposes students in grades K-8, to college through hosting campus tours and events. Lastly, for the Migrant Summer Leadership Institute (MSLI), Rosales served as a residential assistant for their summer program which exposes and promotes Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education through experiential learning to current high school students. Due to his outstanding involvement on campus, Rosales has been awarded multiple awards throughout the years as well as been nominated for a Legacy award.

Rosales hopes to come back soon to continue doing what he loves and complete his bachelors degree in Biology. Some words his friends and family would use to describe him would be outgoing, funny and selfless. “His goal every day is to make someone laugh no matter how goofy he has to be,” said Melendez. To show support for Rosales, his friends and family have started a GoFundMe page with the hashtag #GeoStrong.

Aside from the GoFundMe page, Melendez encourages anyone that may have photos with him, to share them on his social media pages. Rosales misses being on campus and “seeing everyone’s faces every day.”

