Honors Convocation

By Andrew Doran

With the school year coming to a close and another graduation class leaving campus to go off and start their new lives, it is important to celebrate some of the top academic students within the university. The Honors Convocation is one way that CI does that.

This year’s Honors Convocation will be taking place on May 11 in the North Quad. In order for students to be recognized during the convocation, they need to have taken at least 30 credits at CI, held a 3.50 GPA while at CI and if there is transfer credit, that too must be over a 3.50 GPA. There are three levels when it comes to being honored with regardless to GPA. A Summa Cum Laude graduate has a GPA of 3.90 – 4.0; Magna Cum Laude graduate has a GPA of 3.75 – 3.89; a Cum Laude graduate has a GPA of 3.50 – 3.74.

“There are 397 students eligible to participate in Honors Convocation this year,” wrote Rachel Danielson, Assistant Registrar.

In addition to the honors for having a high GPA, there are other awards handed out during the Honors Convocation. “Each program can select up to two students to receive Program Honors. The faculty of each program determines the recipients each year,” said Mary Laurence. “They look at a variety of criteria in addition to GPA.”

If students are a part of Honors Convocation, they are required to be at the North Quad at 6:00 p.m. with guests arriving soon afterwards. Students being honored are required to wear their cap and gowns that they will be wearing the following week for graduation. The ceremony begins right at 6:30 p.m. A dessert and coffee session will follow the awards ceremony.

