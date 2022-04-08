Ilien Tolteca and Javier Garnica: Student Government president and vice president candidates

Candidates Ilien Tolteca, left, and Javier Garnica, right. Images courtesy of ASI Election Council.

By Emily Chang

Ilien Tolteca, a third-year double majoring in Chicana/o studies and studio art, is running for ASI Student Government president with their vice president running mate Javier Garnica, a fifth year Chicana/o studies major. Tolteca is a current Senator of Social Justice and former Senator of Commuters and Transportations. They are also a local artist who does freelance work, especially regarding social justice. Garnica is the current Chief Justice of ASI Student Government. He is also involved with Soccer Club as their safety officer and with the Dolphin Scholars Program as a peer mentor.

Tolteca and Garnica decided to run for president and vice president because they want to keep building upon the work of the past Student Government administration. Belonging to groups such as first-generation, transfer and commuter students, they know the struggles that can arise and want to amplify student voices. If elected, the duo will promote resources available to nontraditional students, as well as working to improve outreach to high schools and volunteering with local organizations to build community.

Tolteca would like to increase campus inclusivity and push for student involvement on campus. This involves making sure students know about resources, like the Multicultural Dream Center’s services for undocumented students or the Women of Color Mentoring Program. Additionally, displaying a pride flag on campus, creating more safe spaces and increasing the availability of gender-neutral bathrooms would help foster community and success for LGBTQ+ students. Tolteca also noted that many students outside of Student Government are not involved in committees. They stated, “It’s so crucial to have student input because the majority of changes that have occurred throughout universities and colleges have been thanks to the efforts of students.”

Garnica plans to promote outreach and involvement of commuter students. He explained that it is difficult to build a sense of community if students only go to campus for class or work. Extracurricular organizations help students make connections and life-long friends. Furthermore, Garnica believes that bettering the students’ relationship with the campus police department would help produce a safer environment. This would make students aware of the police services that are available and would help the police get to know the community they are serving.

Tolteca and Garnica plan to share the stories of underrepresented students in order to lead and represent the student body at California State Student Association (CSSA) meetings. Both served at these meetings during summer 2021, where they championed for the Cal Grant to be clarified and expanded to cover housing, gas, electronics and more. They shared their personal stories and other student narratives with state senators, assembly members and local representatives from the CSU, and they aim to continue sharing real experiences to help spur on change.

Tolteca explained that their platform is “not so much about improving but building on” what their predecessors in Student Government did. They plan to continue fostering an anti-discriminatory environment, as well as increasing student use of programs and resources at CI. Tolteca further emphasized that students can approach any senator, and that they are all allies to LGBTQ+ students, undocumented students and all other underrepresented groups. Garnica reinforced that they will keep advocating for social justice and sustainability.

The candidates believe in intersectionality in student identity. To be equitable, diverse and inclusive, they feel that CI should be considerate of students’ obligations both on and off campus and help them balance their various responsibilities. Asking what students need to succeed and amplifying and validating underrepresented student voices are components that Tolteca and Garnica believe are essential to creating a welcoming space for students.

Tolteca and Garnica believe they are the best ticket for students to vote for because they acknowledge the diverse realities of students. They empathize with the struggles of many students and embrace their backgrounds and identities who often face obstacles in higher education. They strive to engage with students, to help them succeed in graduating and to uplift their voices.

Students can vote electronically in the ASI Elections through the online CI Sync portal. The ballot opens at 8:00 a.m. on April 12 and will close at 5:00 p.m. on April 13. Students can also attend the Channel Your Vote event on the Student Union Lawn, April 12 and April 13 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to vote in person. Questions can be directed to asielectioncouncil@csuci.edu.