Important Notice, Attention CI Campus

December 1, 2016

The CI View would like to make a public apology to the student organization Coalition for Women of Color. Inside our print version, published on November 30, there is an article incorrectly referring to the Coalition for Women of Color as “Coalition for Colored Women.” We understand and fully acknowledge the gravity of this error. Please know that our intention as The CI View is to fully represent our diverse student population, and we regret that this error has occurred.

Moving forward, our entity will implement additional processes in proofreading, editorial review, and will perform more thorough fact checking to help prevent this type of error from occurring in the future. The CI View has published a corrected version of the article on our website: civiewnews.com. Additionally, we will print a correction in our next issue, which will be available at the end of February 2017.

We welcome the participation of all student contributors to further diversify and enhance the student voice as it is communicated through our student publication. If you would like to contribute, have additional commentary, or would like to speak with an editor, please feel free to email us at ciview.editor@csuci.edu.

Sincerely,

Jennica Gold, Christina Brown,

Editor in Chief Managing Editor