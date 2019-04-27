Current Issue News

Lavender Stoling

Posted on Author The CI View Comment(0)

By Alex Guerra

The Multicultural Dream Center (MDC) strives to help students feel more included and accepted in their community, providing students with the means to meet new faces and engage with others.

The MDC has provided the LGBTQ+ community with various resources and events to help them navigate the school year. The Lavender Stoling event is an opportunity to celebrate those who have helped and continually pushed them to do better and be true to themselves.

The event is open to anyone and costs $25. In addition, the celebration will allow students to bring as many guests as they desire. Anyone looking to join and be a part of this event will need to fill out an online survey with the people they want to be recognized, as well as why they feel these are the right people.

With this ceremony, students will be able to recognize those who have helped them throughout their lives and their academic year, and be able to learn and understand how their lives have changed and how they have grown as individuals. If students have any questions they should contact Natalie Johnson for further information. The money will be due by April 23, and the Lavender Stoling will take place on Wednesday, May 15 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. in the Petit Salon.

Related Articles
Archives News

Website wonders

Posted on Author The CI View

The myCI portal is the cornerstone of every successful student attending CI. The services and convenience it provides are some of the best tools a student can use to thrive in a scholastic environment and beyond. Recently, a new addition to the plethora of services offered by CI has made an appearance. Introducing CI Keys! […]
Archives News

Transfers make an impact

Posted on Author The CI View

By Branden Hopper While heading to university directly from high school might be the traditional path to a college degree, attending a community college first is becoming more common. Many students decide to complete two years at a community college before transferring to a four-year university. Although the Intersegmental General Education Transfer Curriculum (IGETC) is […]
Current Issue Entertainment

Anthem’s arduous ascension

Posted on Author The CI View

By Petre Motiu “Anthem” is a game that is hamstrung by not only itself, but by its environment. Starting as “Project Dylan” in its formative years, Bioware, the studio responsible for “Anthem’s” development, wanted to take a shot at the shooter genre of games that have exploded in popularity in the past seven years. “Anthem” […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *