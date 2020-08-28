Letter from the editor

by Jazzminn Morecraft

Welcome back to another academic year Dolphins! We at The CI View are wishing you the best on your first week back to school and throughout the semester. While everything might seem different at the moment, there is one thing that will always remain the same: The CI View striving to bring you the most accurate and timely news possible.



Due to being virtual, the way that we have provided information has changed. In lieu of our monthly paper, we will be bringing to you new news every week, straight to your inbox!This will serve as our way of communicating information to you.



If you would like to be more involved with The CI View, feel free to join our member meetings every Monday from 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. There are so many opportunities for everyone and something for every individual to do. The zoom link to join our member meetings can be found on the CI View website here .



Lastly, in addition to this newsletter, we will be active on social media, as well as our website. Follow us on social media @theciview or visit our website at civiewnews.com. For any questions or thoughts, please do not hesitate to reach out to me, the Editor-in-Chief, at jazzminn.morecraft978@csuci.edu.



Best,

Jazzminn