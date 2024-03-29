Love Triangle On Stage at CI!

By Aileen Lawrence

Coming April 11-13 this semester is the wonderous and whimsical world of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”! This classic comedic masterpiece was written by Shakespeare and is one of his most beloved and famous plays. It follows four young lovers as they try to navigate their way through an enchanted forest as well as a few romantic entanglements all while oblivious to a very mischievous spirit, feuding fairies and semi unprofessional actors led by a man turned donkey.

What makes this production more magical is the team of students working together to bring the forest alive. Directed by current CSUCI student, Makiko Compton, a senior communications major and CSUCI Alum, Griffin Giboney with the help and direction of Performing Arts Lecturer in the theater department, Laura Covalt, this student lead production is sure to be incredible.

Graphic courtesy of The CI Performing Arts Department

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a play for those who revel in lighthearted, humorous enchantment and the occasional love triangle. The whimsy and vibrancy of the script will grip all audiences with a fantastical time. What makes the production even more magical is the coinciding launch of the new Theatre and Performance Studies major. The first production class at CI put on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in 2008 and now in celebration of the new major and 16 fantastical years of theater at CI the department has returned to its roots.

Performances will be held April 11-13 at 8 p.m. as well as a 2 p.m. matinee performance April 13 in Malibu Hall 140. Tickets are FREE for CI Students. Other students: $5 Faculty and Staff: $15 and for the general public: $25. Student ID will be checked at the door. Campus parking permits are required and available for $6 at the kiosk in front of the Public Safety building. More information including the show run time and dates can be found here: Save the Date! “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at CSUCI – News Releases – CSU Channel Islands. For questions or more information please email laura.covault656@csuci.edu.