Student Government leaders pass the gavel to 2022-23 leadership team

Photo: Student Government Vice President Javier Garnica and President Ilien Tolteca pose for a photo at their swearing in ceremony on May 4.

By Sergio Mercado

On May 4, senior art and Chicana/o studies major Ilien Tolteca was sworn in as president of ASI Student Government with their running mate, senior Chicana/o studies major Javier Garnica, as vice president. The two will serve their term as leaders of ASI Student Government from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023.

The swearing in ceremony took place on the Student Union Patio and was hosted by the preceding president and vice president. “As this semester comes to a close, it is time to welcome in new leadership. Ilien Guadalupe Tolteca has been elected as CI’s next Student Government President, and I am sure they will lead strongly, fearlessly and passionately,” former ASI Student Government President and senior environmental science and resource management major Aurora Rugerio opened. “I feel privileged to pass this position on from one strong leader onto another.”

“As we approach the end of this truly unique academic year, it is with great joy that we usher in the new Student Government leadership team,” senior health science major and former ASI Student Government Vice President Vaishnavi Ramprasad said, before swearing in Garnica. Remarking on her successor, she said, “I am confident that (Javier) will serve with strength and passion to fulfill the many duties of the vice president. The road ahead is ever changing and tough, but together I know that Ilien and Javier will do right by the students and make CI proud.”

After the swearing in, Tolteca presented a piñata in the shape of a strawberry to commemorate the event. Having both grown up in Oxnard, Tolteca and Garnica chose the imagery of the strawberry to reflect their background. Tolteca told The CI View, “We wanted to honor our identity as individuals from Oxnard and coming from families of strawberry labor into our campaign with the strawberry.”

Tolteca and Garnica ran for office on a platform of social justice, sustainability and community and student resources. To learn more about their platform, read The CI View’s previously published article on our website: https://civiewnews.com/news/ilien-tolteca-and-javier-garnica-student-government-president-and-vice-president-candidates/.

The two hope to continually improve the college experience for CI students in the 2022-23 school year. “As your president, I am happy to be serving you this academic year and hope to ensure that you feel in community with the campus,” Tolteca said, addressing the student body.

To learn more about ASI Student Government at CI, check out their Instagram @ci_studentgovt, or visit their website at https://studentgov.csuci.edu/.