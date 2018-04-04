More opportunities available for Ice Hockey from March 27, 2018

By Jorge Garcia

CI’s Ice Hockey club is preparing for an adult local league hosted by Iceoplex in Simi Valley for this upcoming fall semester. The president of the Ice Hockey club, Christopher Marsik, spoke with The CI View about the current experiences of the club and their plans for the future.

Marsik is an experienced hockey player who has been playing for the Ice Hockey club since the fall of 2015. Recently, the Ice Hockey club has been having difficulties because there is a lack of official games. The last game they played was against a local team called the Hooligans in 2015. The team has also found it difficult to find a place to practice, as they used to train in a hockey rink in Oxnard but now have to train in Simi Valley.

The club is in a restructuring period, working on things like signing up for an official hockey league, recruiting new players, updating the official website and finding out their playing style. One of the new innovations that Marsik spoke of is trying to get Hayden Brodsky as the coach of the team.

Brodsky is a CI alumnus and a former player who joined the team when it was founded in the academic year 2014-15. “He’s willing to do it with no cost at all, we just have to do the paperwork to get him approved by the school,” Marsik said. “He’s a really good guy.”

Marsik also spoke about plans for the team for this coming fall, such as entering the club in a hockey league for the first time. “In Simi Valley, there’s an adult league…it has a different division level, and it’s open to anyone who plays hockey,” said Marsik. “It’s a huge step for us because it’s great promotion for the school, it’s awesome for the students to go watch…and it’s huge for the team because in the past we only got three games…now from three games to twenty games, which is awesome.”

Marsik is confident about the team’s level of competitiveness for the adult league in Simi Valley. “We have a lot of really good players…We got a couple of guys who got a good ranging skill level of playing… We have some players who have been playing since they were almost born…we have players who are new to the sport but they are still working to get the fundamentals down… We’ve definitely got a good competitive team.”

Finally, Marsik considers his team to be a dedicated group due to overpassing the difficulties from the past, but as he said, “Hockey is a non-stop action.” If you are interested in joining the Ice Hockey club, contact the president at christopher.marsik@myci.csuci.edu.