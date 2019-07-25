Multiple ways to get around

By Jazzminn Morecraft

Unlike many other college campuses, CI is not integrated into Camarillo. This can make getting around a bit of a challenge. Luckily for students, there are many options.

1. Parking Permit

There are multiple parking permit options available to students. First, is the commuter parking permit. This is for students who do not live on campus. Having this parking permit allows for the car registered to it, to be parked in any A lot within an unmarked stall (this would stalls that do not say maintenance, carpool, etc.).

There are also student housing parking permits. These permits are for students who live in the various offered housing to park within special lots, label SH. Only housing students can park in SH lots and any permit that is not an SH permit parked in an SH lot will receive a citation.

Lastly, there is a carpool permit. This permit is open to students who carpool to school. Parking stalls are marked with carpool in various A lots for individuals with this type of permit to use. Additionally, carpool permits are valid in any unmarked stall in any A lot, just like a commuter permit as they are not to park in carpool stalls with only one person. “We warn against parking in a carpool stall with only one person in the vehicle, as it is against regulation,” said Maggie Domingo, Public Safety Customer Service Support Coordinator. “However, we inform them how the carpool permit is valid in any unmarked stall in the A lots with one or more person. Additionally, we allow each registered carpooler up to five complimentary parking permits per semester in cases of emergency when the carpool permit is inaccessible.”

All permits are $195 per semester. Student and commuter permits can be purchased online through your myCI but carpool permits need to be done in person at the Transportation and Parking office located in Placer Hall by the A1 parking lot.

2. The Bus

Students are able to ride the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) for free. All you need to do is register through your myCI portal or at the Transportation and Parking office located in Placer hall. When done, simply show your school ID to the bus driver when you would like to ride the VCTC. Students are able to park their vehicles at one of the two satellite VCTC shuttle sites which pick up and drop off individuals directly to the CI bus stops. By doing this, students would not need to purchase a parking permit as they would not need to park on campus.

3. Zipcar

CI offers a Zipcar option to students as well. This is basically a car you can rent. To use the Zipcar, first one must fill out the application, found on the Transportation and Parking webpage on the CSUCI.edu website, and be approved. Once approved, you are able to reserve a Zipcar for one hour to at most seven days. There is an annual $15 membership fee. Additionally, it cost $8.50 an hour – $69 per day during the weekdays and $9.50 an hour – $77 per day during the weekends.

Any of these options are available to students. If you would like more information on any of the ways of transportation, call Transportation and Parking at (805) 437-8430 or visit them at Placer Hall. They are open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.