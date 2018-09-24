New programs at CI and where to find information about them

By Jazzminn Morecraft

jazzman.morecraft978@csuci.edu

CI is full of new things this semester. From a new Vice President of Student Affairs to a new baseball club, both of which you can read about in this current issue, there is a lot happening. However, there are a few new things that would be useful to know about, that are not in this issue.

First, CI is now offering 2 textbook free majors, known as Z-majors. These majors are offered in the communication and early childhood studies programs. To find out more about these Z-majors go to the CSUCI News Center on the csuci.edu website.

Additionally, Transportation & Parking Services is rolling out a new carpool program in hopes to minimize ongoing challenges that are in result of parking. To know more about the new carpool program go to the CSUCI News Center on the csuci.edu website.