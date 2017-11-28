News Section from November 21, 2017

Doc Says Farewell

WELCOME TO CI!

As the founding Vice President for Student Affairs at CI,I have for the past 16 years, welcomed more than 20,000 students and their families to every Island View Orientation (IVO) and Transfer Island View Orientation (TIVO) with a common theme: WELCOME TO CI!

For many of you and your family members you may remember either the story of “picking up the gauntlet” or “buying a doctor for a quarter.” Either way, orientation was your entree to CI and being placed at the center of YOUR university experience. The Welcome Speech was nothing more than a light appetizer before the main course!

As of Dec. 15, 2017, the appetizer on the menu will slightly change but the main course remains the same. After 16 years serving as your Vice President for Student Affairs at CI, and over 30 years as either a Dean or Vice President for Student Affairs, I have decided that the time is right to refocus my energies, take myself off of the menu and set my sights on a family centric retirement.

For the 900 plus students that took my Public Speaking class over the past 15 years, my hope and desire is that your voices will continue to resonate and echo the message from both your heart and mind! For the 200 cadets who, over a decade, endured the 26 hours Back-to-Basics Leadership Retreat, may you always remember Invictus and that you are the master of your fate and the captain of your soul! Hoorah!

Finally, I want to thank all of our incredible CI students, our dedicated faculty and hardworking and committed staff for making the CI experience one that Rita and I are not soon to forget.

Although I will no longer be on campus please know that the embodied spirit of hope and dreams for a better and more inclusive tomorrow will permeate the hallowed halls of the Bell Tower. I will be with you always!

So, instead of my traditional Welcome to CI, I will leave you all with: Thanks for the memories, I will cherish them always!

~DOC

Wm.Gregory Sawyer, Ph.D.

Founding Vice President for Student Affairs (retired)

The CI View and Student Government Organize a First Amendment Discussion

By Zach Boetto

zachary.boetto456@myci.csuci.edu

Students and administrators gathered in the Lighthouse Café in the Student Union on Nov. 14 from 3 to 4 p.m. for an event put on by The CI View and Student Government. This event enabled attendees to discuss the First Amendment and campus policies that are in place regarding First Amendment Rights. Jazzminn Morecraft, The CI View Editor-in-Chief, and Karina Hinojosa, the president of Student Government, moderated the event and were joined by a panel of experts to assist in the discussion.

The panel consisted of Brittany Grice, Senior Director for Equity & Inclusion, Kim Gregory, Communication Specialist, Marc Mootchnik, University Council, and Tim Allison, Professor of Political Science. The event also featured closing thoughts from Dr. Wm. Gregory Sawyer, Vice President for Student Affairs. The experts provided insight on the First Amendment and answered questions from students as well as scenarios given by the moderators.

“It’s important for every American to realize just because you don’t want to hear something doesn’t mean you shouldn’t hear it,” said Kim Gregory. “In fact, I think it helps you develop a really healthy, well-informed opinion and I think America could do with healthier well-informed opinions.”

Recent events around the nation surrounding the concept of free speech, freedom of assembly and freedom of the press have inspired students and teachers to dive deeper into their understanding of their rights under the First Amendment.

“There are people here (on campus) who want to hear your side, and I know at other universities you’re just a number but I feel like here at CI the small community helps you feel like your voice can be heard and you can make a difference,” said Aubree Orzechowski, a student at CI.

In an email sent in October to all CI students, Toni DeBoni, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, said that “CSUCI values and encourages freedom of expression and inclusive, non-violent debate on campus, in a safe environment that embraces diversity in all forms.”

However, some colleges and universities around the world are targets of various organizations as a platform for promoting their purpose, some of which are grounded in hateful rhetoric.

“Even though you may hear someone you don’t like, you can’t just interrupt them. They still have a right to speak,” said CI student Cody Harrington. “It’s not cool. This is college, it’s supposed to be an institution where you have the freedom to think for yourself and have free ideas, so let this person speak, you can protest peacefully and then afterwards if you don’t agree you can step up and say what you want to say.”

“The students have a great deal of power because it’s the power of exchange—it’s the power of communication. Not just looking at what you’re saying but why you feel that way,” said Dr. Sawyer in his concluding speech. “Doing things like this allows people to see who we are and the most important thing is not to hear from us but to hear from you (the students).”

Corrections from the Previous Edition

The CI View strives to be as transparent as possible, and welcomes any complaints about errors in the newspaper that require correction. Each month The CI View will address any corrections made from the previous month’s issue. If you see an error in the paper, please send an email to ciview.editor@csuci.edu.

The correction from the October 2017 issue is: On page five, a student’s name is incorrect in the “Looking on the Brighter Side of Life” article. The article states that the last quote came from Karina Gonzalez; however, the correct name of the student is Karina Hinojosa.

Students in Solidarity Hosts Unity Gathering

By Mark Westphal

mark.westphal708@myci.csuci.edu

Earlier this month, Students in Solidarity held a Unity Gathering in the John Spoor Broome Library Plaza. During the event Students in Solidarity, along with outside participants, faculty members and other members of the CI community, gathered in response to hateful fliers and stickers that were posted on the campus last month.

After students found propaganda posted by the white nationalist hate group Identity Evropa in October, the response from CI has been one of opposition. President Beck sent out a campus-wide email condemning the incident, saying, “Our campus unambiguously denounces racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, and hateful ideologies that diminish liberty for all.”

Students in Solidarity is a group whose goal is to spread awareness of hate groups and to inform CI students about them. The group advocated their action plan against the spread of hate group propaganda during the Unity Gathering, which was held on Tuesday Nov. 14 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The event started with a call of action to students to report any evidence of hate group activity as soon as they see it. Other plans of action include informing CI about white supremacy and its implications through constant campus-wide dialogue, holding Town Hall meetings, reaching out to other campuses, working with administrators to condemn white supremacists, reaching out to the surrounding local community, contacting Ventura County media outlets and organizing committees to carry out their action plan.

The Unity Gathering featured a dancing performance and blessing from Danza Tlaloc Ollin, a student organization at CI, as well as a reading of the Mayan-inspired poem “In Lak’ech” along with student and faculty testimonies.

Many students expressed their outrage over the fact that a hate group set foot on the CI campus. In the closing minutes of the gathering, Students in Solidarity urged the many students who were circled-up with their left hands on the shoulders of other participants to come to their meetings and keep united against hatred, having everyone join in a chant: “People! United! Should never be divided!”

Be Aware, Stay Alert: Active Shooter Preparedness

By Jazzminn Morecraft

jazzminn.morecraft978@csuci.edu

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) defines an active shooter as “an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area.” However, according to Lieutenant Jetton, a member of the CI police, “It doesn’t necessarily have to be with a firearm, it doesn’t have to be actual shooting, it can be a knife…or something other than a firearm.”

The FBI conducted a study of active shooter incidents known as A Study of Active Shooter Incidents in the United States between the years 2000 and 2013. In this study they break down the incidents by locations. The three locations that an active shooter situation took place most often were places of commerce (45.6 percent), education (24.4 percent) and government (10 percent). Even though these three areas are more likely to have an active shooter event, an active shooting can happen anywhere.

In the study the FBI conducted, exactly 160 incidents occurred between 2000 and 2013. It states that, “During the first seven years included in the study, an average of 6.4 incidents occurred annually.” However, “in the last seven years of the study, that average increased to 16.4 incidents annually.”

In the event of an active shooter at CI, Lt. Jetton says “the most important thing is to have a plan.” Lt. Jetton goes on to say, “I can’t tell you what you are going to do. It is really going to depend on where you are, what the situation is and what you believe.”

CI has a campus-wide notification speaker system that goes through the phones that are on campus. It will interrupt phone calls and tell everyone on campus to take steps to protect themselves. According to Lt. Jetton, “There are areas on campus where there are no phones, and we have identified those areas and we have speakers installed so no matter where you are on campus you should be hearing that announcement.”

Additionally, there is CI Alert. CI Alert allows for mass text messages and emails to be sent to specified phone numbers or email addresses. Students can set up or update their CI Alert information by going onto their myCI and clicking on the My Apps tab in the top right corner of the screen.

CI also teaches Homeland Security’s run, hide, fight model of how to respond in the event of an active shooter. For run, it states: “Have an escape route and plan in mind. Leave your belongings behind. Keep your hands visible.” If one chooses to hide: “Hide in an area out of the shooter’s view. Block entry to your hiding place and lock the doors. Silence your cell phone and/or pager.” Lastly, for fight: “As a last resort and only when your life is in imminent danger. Attempt to incapacitate the shooter. Act with physical aggression and throw items at the active shooter.”

Lt. Jetton goes on to state, “Our officers are all equipped with state of the art gear; rifles and protective equipment. Our officers also drill with that equipment monthly. They are required by policy to be able to get into all that gear with their rifle in 30 seconds.”

He continues by saying that the first responding officers to the active shooting are not going to be the ones who help the people that are injured or need attention. The first responding officers will be dealing with the active shooter first. Emergency teams that follow after will start to help the people who need it.

The CI Police offer student training once a semester in collaboration with Student Government. They also offer training for staff and faculty through HR. Even though this training is usually once a semester, Lt. Jetton states, “If there is a need or multiple people come forward and say they want another training, we are open to providing additional trainings.”

The next training date has not yet been set, however students should keep an eye open for it happening towards the beginning of the spring semester.

26 Killed in Texas Shooting

By Ivey Mellem

ivey.mellem194@csuci.edu

On Sunday Nov. 5, a gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and opened fire on those inside. According to CNN, this attack killed 26 people and injured about 20 more. The ages of those killed range from 18 months to 77 years old. Nearly half of all the victims of this shooting were children.

The shooter walked toward the small church at around 11:20 a.m. Central Standard Time and opened fire before entering the building. According to CNN, as the shooter was leaving the church a neighbor who heard the gunfire then engaged him in a gunfight, and the shooter was “shot in the leg and torso by (the) armed citizen.”

The shooter was later found dead in his car after fleeing the scene, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The police have identified the shooter as 26-year old Devin P. Kelley, and have been looking into possible motives for the attack. According to Time Magazine, “Officials said they believe the attack was the result of a domestic dispute, citing threatening messages Kelley had sent his mother-in-law, who was a member of the church.”

According to CNN, the shooter had previously been a member of the U.S. Air Force until he was court-martialed in 2012 for a domestic violence dispute against his wife at the time and her toddler son. He served a year in prison and was later dismissed with a bad conduct discharge in 2014.

According to the New York Times, the domestic violence conviction should have prevented the shooter from being able to purchase a firearm. However, “The Air Force admitted on Monday that it had failed to enter the man’s domestic violence court-martial into a federal database that could have blocked him from buying the rifle he used to kill 26 people.”

Among the 26 victims who were killed in the shooting were eight members of the Holcombe family, which included pregnant Crystal Holcombe (whose unborn child is included in the death count) and four of her children, aged 18 months, 9 years old, 11 years old and 13 years old.

As of right now, the First Baptist church has been cleaned, emptied and painted white. CNN states that on “Sunday (Nov. 12)…the church opened its doors and invited the public inside the sanctuary.” The church has been transformed into a memorial, with 26 chairs placed around the room with a name and a rose on each seat.

“In most situations like this, the building would be closed off for months, but America was attacked, and we want America to grieve with us because they’ve expressed so much love for us,” Mark Collins, the church’s associate pastor, told The Washington Post. “We don’t want to appear defeated. We’re back in business, and it’s God’s business.”

Students Learn About Parking at Town Hall Event

By Ivey mellem and Branden Hopper

ivey.mellem194@csuci.edu and

branden.hopper935@myci.csuci.edu

On Tuesday Nov. 7, CI’s Student Government hosted a Town Hall meeting in partnership with Transportation and Parking in Malibu 100 from 6 to 7 p.m. The meeting was designed to provide students with information about parking on campus, projects that Transportation and Parking are working on and future plans for parking at CI.

Colleen Haws, Business Services Analyst, discussed an overview of Transportation and Parking’s annual budget in order to provide students with an understanding of things such as how much money is raised annually by the department, what department costs are paid with those fees and where surplus funds are allocated.

Haws discussed the high cost of building new parking lots compared to how much revenue that comes in every year. The A3 parking lot alone cost around $3.4 million for approximately 550 spots. She also mentioned that the money that is received from parking fines is limited, and can only be used to fund transportation-related programs for the University.

The majority of the presentation focused on programs that Transportation and Parking are developing as alternatives for commuting students. Ramon Porras, the Director of Transportation and Parking Services, reviewed these services which include the Ventura County Transportation Commission busses that have routes to campus from many points all over the county, free bus passes for students living on campus who do not bring their cars, the Camarillo Trolley and Zipcar. Ride matching and bicycle sharing programs are also being developed for the campus.

Porras also mentioned that the University has considered building a parking structure; however, it is difficult due to lack of funds and location. A parking structure would cost about $20 million, and the only location currently able to hold the structure floods easily, making it an unsafe area.

After the presentation, Student Government and Porras opened the floor for a Q&A session where students asked about topics like parking pass prices and parking tickets, lot closures, differences in parking privileges between those with general permits and student housing permits and if any more parking lots were going to be built.

In response to a question regarding lot A10 and why the dirt overflow lot has been closed, Porras explained that it was originally opened at the beginning of the semester to minimize parking traffic. Now that the pressure has been eased, and the portable lights that were set up in the lot for nighttime parking have been moved to another lot, the overflow is closed. It will be reopened when more lights become available and when it is needed again.

Despite parking issues on campus, the University is always open to suggestions and is considering many different options to expand parking moving forward. For more information, visit Transportation and Parking in Placer Hall, call (805) 437-8430 or email them at parking@csuci.edu.

What to Know About Winter Break Extended Stay in Housing

By Mark Westphal

mark.westphal708@myci.csuci.edu

Not all students living in on-campus housing are able to go home to their families during winter break. Housing and Residential Education offers students who aren’t able to leave campus between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2 the opportunity to apply for extended stay through winter break.

Students must submit a request form through housing’s website, and the application must be filled out by Dec. 6, after which applicants will be subjected to a late fee.

There are additional requirements for students who stay on campus over winter break. Students are charged $30.50 per night over the break and the charge submitted with the request is non-refundable. Also, the days students stay on campus must be continuous. Residents cannot grant access to other residents or roommates during the closure dates. Residents must pick up their temporary key card from the office between Dec. 13 and 15 during office hours.

“Residents who stay will want to think about how they are going to eat,” said Tara Ashton, the Facility and Administration Assistant at the Housing and Education Office. “Most of the eateries on campus are closed during the winter break or have shortened hours.”

The Islands Café and the Lighthouse Café will be closed continually throughout the break, but The Town Center Market, Tortillas’ Grill and Pizza 3.14 will be open at various times.

The housing office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The application for extended stay can also be found on their website at https://cidsa.wufoo.com/forms/winter-break-extended-stay/.

Northern California Fire Update

By Caroline Lee

caroline.lee220@myci.csuci.edu

The beginning of October saw widespread destruction as wildfires spread throughout Northern California. A State of Emergency and immediate evacuations, announced by Governor Jerry Brown, took place in Yuba, Napa and Sonoma Counties on Oct. 9.

According to the Washington Post, as of Oct. 15 the majority of the nearly 40 victims that have died have been identified as elderly, with the exception of a 14-year-old in Mendocino County. Hundreds of people are still missing and an estimated 5,700 buildings have been ruined.

The New York Times writes that there were more than 20 fires burning across northern California, with six of them in Sonoma County alone. The fires have killed more people than any other California wildfire to date. Sonoma County has suffered the most damage, with 22 people confirmed dead and nearly 3,000 homes destroyed.

The flames have also affected northern California’s wine industry. At least four vineyards in Napa have suffered significant losses, while at least two wineries in Sonoma are thought to be severely affected. According to The Washington Post, the estimated loss of the wineries in Sonoma County has caused $1.2 billion in damage for the city of Santa Rosa alone.

While the fires were still burning, owners and community members were unable to access the vineyards. The totality of the damage to the area’s fertile ground and plants is still being determined.

These fires also affected one of CI’s sister schools, California State University Sonoma. Although there was no immediate threat to the University, a newsletter was released on Oct. 11 strongly advising students to leave campus. On Oct. 12 there was another newsletter to announce the official closing of the campus. Any students who were unable to find transportation from campus were given assistance in order to seek shelter. Later that week the fire conditions were declared stable and students were able to return.

Despite the destruction from these fires, Californians have come together as fire departments worked to contain the fires while communities provided shelter, food and moral support to victims.

CSSA – A Voice for All Students

By Oliver Nguyen

oliver.nguyen975@myci.csuci.edu

The Cal State Student Association (CSSA) is an association that works to solve issues that affect all California State University campuses. The Board of Directors for CSSA includes one representative from each of the 23 California State Universities. CI’s representative is the president of Student Government, Karina Hinojosa. The CI View interviewed President Hinojosa and discussed what is going on in CSSA right now, the way that decisions are made and how students can get involved.

The CSSA meets once a month, each time at a different California State University (CSU). The latest CSSA assembly took place in Cal Poly San Luis Obispo from Nov. 17 to 19. The policy agenda for this gathering had four main issues to discuss: mental health services, basic needs, mental and physical safety and financial accessibility.

Representatives from all 23 schools met for a long weekend of discussions, committees and voting. The result of this was strong lobbying at the state and national level to bring about the changes that students desire. These changes range from working to secure school funding and cut costs of tuition to working to enact legislation to support students after Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals was repealed.

The CSSA gives students at all CSUs a vote through their representatives, who are elected by students. President Hinojosa was elected this past April and started her term in June, and the rest of the executive team and senators of Student Government were welcomed shortly after.

To better represent the population of CI, President Hinojosa participates in student outreach by sitting on and chairing multiple committees, such as the Student Fee Advisory Committee. She also receives feedback from other Student Government board members. President Hinojosa is available from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays in the John Spoor Broome Library for students who make an appointment to discuss any issues.

Students who are interested can apply to attend CSSA meetings via the CI Student Government website. The next CSSA meeting will be Jan. 26 to 28, 2018 at CSU Dominguez Hills.

CI Sailing Club Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

By Jorge Garcia

jorge.garcia234@myci.csuci.edu

The Sailing Club, which was founded in 2007, is the oldest sports club at CI. Through 10 years of existence, the club has maintained a competitive balance as they compete in the Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference. Throughout the history of the Sailing Club, the club has had five different presidents.

The Sailing Club has also had a former athlete, Austin Dias, inducted in the Hall of Fame in June of 2009. Dias was also the founding member of the Sailing Club, according to CI’s Sports Club Champions website.

The Sailing Club’s Vice President and team captain, Kinsey Cohen, spoke to The CI View about the club. Cohen has been a member since fall 2013, and was president of the club for the two previous years. “This is a big deal,” she said of the club’s 10-year anniversary, which they are planning to celebrate.

The competitions that the team faces are very competitive as many universities like Stanford University, University of Southern California and University of California Los Angeles compete in the same league. According to Cohen, “We’re varsity. We could have a junior (team) if we wanted to but we don’t have enough boats for that, but we are varsity.” She also explained the differences between the other rivals that make this league distinguishable: “They have coaches, scholarships and more funds.”

At the very end of the fall semester the team will get the chance to compete in an open tournament in Hawaii in January. Five members are chosen for this tournament. However, the most important competition that they train for is the San Francisco Open, a sailing competition hosted by Stanford University that gives the club the possibility to compete on national levels.











Cohen also said that “The past few years have been showing growth. As the best sailors graduate, we have to teach the new ones from scratch.” One of the difficulties this club faces is the shortage of members as the club currently consists of only eleven members. “Every year we have more transfer students in this club, and they don’t stay so long. So, we need more freshmen,” Cohen stated.

The club has made many efforts to get more members as they table at fairs and events on campus. Cohen explained that the reason why people should join the Sailing Club is they have the chance to relieve stress in the water, learn sportsmanship and it is a sport that people can practice for the rest of their life. No experience is needed to join this club, either.

To follow the team’s scores and schedule go to scores.collegesailing.org, and under schools click on California State University Channel Islands. To join the club contact the club’s president or email CIsailingclub@gmail.com.

The Dodgers Strike Out at the World Series

By Jorge Garcia

jorge.garcia234@myci.csuci.edu

The Houston Astros won the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 1, after winning the seventh game of the Series. This left many Los Angeles Dodgers fans upset, because the Astros win caused the Dodgers to lose their chance at a World Series win. Previously the Dodgers had not attended or won a World Series since 1988.

The Dodgers advanced to the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason as champions of the National League West Division with a season record of 104 wins and 58 losses, having the best record in this 2017 MLB season. Their first rival in the postseason was the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks with three consecutive victories.

Then, the Dodgers played against former 2016 World Series Champions, the Chicago Cubs, for the National League Championship. After five games the Dodgers defeated them. Coincidentally, in the second game against the Cubs, third baseman Justin Turner hit a walk-off home run to win the game for the Dodgers. This hasn’t happened for the Dodgers in a postseason game since 1988 when Kirk Gibson hit a walk-off home run in Game 1 of the World Series. Therefore, the Dodgers advanced to the 2017 World Series and broke the 29-year streak since the team last saw a World Series game.

The World Series was very tight for the Dodgers and the Astros, as both teams made it to the seventh game of the Series. By Game 2 the Dodgers had the advantage of leading the game by two runs, but in the ninth inning the Astros managed to tie the game. Hence, the game was extended until the 11th inning, where the Astros gained a victory that tied the Series 1-1.

By Game 4 the Series was tied 2-2 after a win from the Dodgers in Houston. They were the only team to defeat the Astros in their home stadium in this postseason.

By Game 5, the Dodgers had the advantage of four runs but the Astros were able to tie the game in the fourth inning. Then the Dodgers scored three runs in the fifth inning but once again the Astros tied the game. The game was extended to the 10th inning and the Astros won the game with the score 13-12. This game made history as it broke the home run records in a World Series, as both teams combined made 24 home runs. This game was also the second longest game of the Series at five hours and seventeen minutes.

By Game 6 the Dodgers scored another win, leaving the Series at a tie of 3-3. Then, by Game 7, all it took for the Astros to win the World Series was two innings to score five runs. Thus, the Dodgers must wait another year for the next World Series to party like it’s 1988.

CI Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

By Sarina Galindo

sarina.galindo362@myci.csuci.edu

















Día De Los Muertos, also called Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday during which people celebrate the dead and cherish loved ones who have died. Family and friends decorate their loved one’s altars with photos of the deceased, crosses to represent their religion, fruit for their souls, salt to keep them from crumbling as they depart, elements of the earth and other little things to ensure that their afterlife is full.

The families also add items to represent the earth’s elements, such as food to represent the earth, water to represent the water, candles to represent fire and papel picado (paper cut into designs) to represent the wind. Families also add things that symbolize the person and the things they loved. The altars represent them and show how amazing the person was before they passed away.

On Wednesday Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., CI held a Día De Los Muertos event in the John Spoor Broome Library Plaza. Many people were dressed in Día De Los Muertos attire with their faces painted and dresses or suits representing the holiday. People drank horchata, Mexican hot chocolate, ate pan dulce, prayed, sang and danced to worship and keep those who have passed away in their memory. Visitors paid their respects and looked at examples of what the altars look like.

The guests, staff and performers all took part in the event by looking at the art that students and staff at CI had made to sell that signified the holiday with skulls, flowers and the elements. Danza Tlaloc Ollin, a student organization at CI, sold masks, phone cases, stickers, t-shirts and more to help celebrate the holiday.

Visitors watched Los Angeles artist Leo Limón as he sculpted with sand, while others got their faces painted and made flower crowns. Everyone listened to the music as laughter and smiles were all around, enjoying the festivities that were going on.

In addition to all the excitement, speakers attended the event and spoke about how important the holiday is and how grateful they were that so many people came to celebrate. As the event started to wind down people took part in Ballet Folklorico Nueva Antequera dancing, where people gathered in a circle and prayed for their lost loved ones to honor them. People shouted out their names during the Aztec Dance as the dancers prayed and danced to let those who are now gone know that they are in a better place, and that those who remain will try to make a safer place for the rest.