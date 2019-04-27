by Stephanie Villafuerte

CIs Nurse Pinning Ceremony for this year’s spring semester is of great importance to the graduating students. “These students who have spent years working towards their career as nurses are being symbolically welcomed into the nursing profession,” said by Diana Xicotencatl, who oversees the nurse pinning ceremony with a group of five other students.



The event will involve students being pinned into the profession by a nurse who has played a significant role in their steps towards becoming nurses. Certain students will be pinned by their family members who are registered nurses themselves, while others will also be pinned by fellow nurses who have assisted them in their academic journey.



The ceremony will take place on May 16 at 4:00 p.m. in South Quad. For any questions regarding the nurse pinning ceremony this spring semester, contact student committee member Diana Xicotencatl at diana.xicotencatl290@myci.csuci.edu.