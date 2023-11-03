Opening! Lightning Thief – A Percy Jackson Musical

By Aileen Lawrence

This coming weekend, if you walk past Malibu Hall, you may be able to see a bit of the godly world that is the CI Performing Arts Department as they open their production of The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical adapted from the book from the same name The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan. The musical is directed by theatre professor Laura Covault and CI alumni Griffin Giboney along with CI’s first Dance Alum, Maddy Hitchcock, as choreographer.

The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical follows Percy Jackson as he balances the stress of puberty, middle school, finding out his father is Greek god of the sea, and being tasked to save the world. With the help of his friends, Grover and Annabeth, he sets out on a cross-country trek to the underworld to stop a war between the gods. Along the way they must survive encounters with Medusa, passive-aggressive squirrels, grown adults trying to kill children and an overabundance of toilet paper.

Performances for The Lightning Thief runs approximately 2 hours including a 15-minute intermission. The play includes synthetic fog, strobe lights as well as loud sounds that may disturb some viewers.

Come catch the play, running Nov. 9 through 18 at the following times,

Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets are FREE for CI Students. Other students: $5, Faculty and Staff: $15 and for the general public: $25. Student ID will be checked at the door. Campus parking permits are required and available for $6 at the kiosk in front of Public Safety.