PATH Senior Reception

By Geydy Martinez

The percentage of foster youth that graduate college ranges from 1% – 11%. The number of students that face homelessness in college is much higher. It’s hard for anyone to focus on studying when their basic needs are not being met, which accounts for the high drop-out rates. This is why it is very important to celebrate the success of the few students that manage to defy the odds.



In 2014, the Promoting Achievement Through Hope (PATH) program was established at CI. PATH provides services aimed to meet the unique needs of displaced students to improve access, retention and graduation rates.

In the spring of 2018, PATH held its first Senior Reception to recognize the achievement of their first group of graduating seniors. The reception consisted of a guest speaker, a pinning ceremony and a small banquet. It also included a heartfelt surprise from the students to Leticia Cazares, coordinator of the PATH program. “I really take a lot of pride in what the students have been able to accomplish,” said Cazares. This year the reception will be on Tuesday, May 14 in Petite Salon from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. All are welcome!



Although the PATH program is relatively new, it has become an instrumental resource to students. For a full description of eligibility and requirements, visit their website through the CSUCI homepage and or contact Leticia Cazares at leticia.cazares@csuci.edu.