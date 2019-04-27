Current Issue News

PATH Senior Reception

Posted on Author The CI View Comment(0)

By Geydy Martinez

The percentage of foster youth that graduate college ranges from 1% – 11%. The number of students that face homelessness in college is much higher. It’s hard for anyone to focus on studying when their basic needs are not being met, which accounts for the high drop-out rates. This is why it is very important to celebrate the success of the few students that manage to defy the odds.

In 2014, the Promoting Achievement Through Hope (PATH) program was established at CI. PATH provides services aimed to meet the unique needs of displaced students to improve access, retention and graduation rates.

In the spring of 2018, PATH held its first Senior Reception to recognize the achievement of their first group of graduating seniors. The reception consisted of a guest speaker, a pinning ceremony and a small banquet. It also included a heartfelt surprise from the students to Leticia Cazares, coordinator of the PATH program. “I really take a lot of pride in what the students have been able to accomplish,” said Cazares. This year the reception will be on Tuesday, May 14 in Petite Salon from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. All are welcome!

Although the PATH program is relatively new, it has become an instrumental resource to students. For a full description of eligibility and requirements, visit their website through the CSUCI homepage and or contact Leticia Cazares at leticia.cazares@csuci.edu.

Related Articles
Archives News Sports

Get wet with the CI Surf Club

Posted on Author The CI View

BY ANDREW DORAN andrew.doran167@myci.csuci.edu  Even though the summer season has ended, it’s important to remember that the ocean is always going to be producing waves! Last month, the State legislators of California and Governor Jerry Brown signged a law making surfing the official sport of California, bringing more attention to the sport a majority of […]
Archives News

Campus job search: How to get ahead

Posted on Author The CI View

By Walter Zetsche Walter.zetsche076@csuci.edu Jobs are a thought on many student’s minds at the start of this school year. Luckily, the university has all sorts of resources available to students looking for jobs on or off campus. Dolphin CareerLink is the “One stop shop for jobs/internships”. Located in student’s Myci page, Dolphin Career link provides […]
Current Issue News

Capturing the moment

Posted on Author The CI View

By Sarina Galindo Photography can provide a complex look at the world and the people in it. CI students can be a part of that magic by joining the Photography Club, which was founded in Fall 2018 by senior liberal studies majors Alexandra McGrath and Robert Hatch. The CI View interviewed Vice President and Treasurer […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *