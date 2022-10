Live Coverage by Griffin Giboney

Today is the day! It’s time for the Presidential Investiture. Stay tuned here for live coverage throughout the event! @csuci #csuci #investiture pic.twitter.com/6XwH6p4ZZS — The CI View (@TheCIView) September 23, 2022

President Richard Yao’s investiture was held Sept. 22, 2022. Check out our live coverage from the event in this Twitter thread!