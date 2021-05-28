Resources to know about

By Sergio Mercado

For many of CI’s new and returning students alike, the next semester will be the first time they get to attend class at CI’s beautiful campus. If you are new to CI, or you just need a refresher of where to find some key locations, here is a handy guide of some resources on campus.

Learning Resource Center and Writing & Multiliteracy Center

The John Spoor Broome library provides a multitude of resources for students—books, movies and CDs, as well as camcorders, laptops and textbooks to borrow. Come here for quiet study spaces or to use computers with software you may need for your classes. In addition, the second story houses the Learning Resource Center, which offers free peer tutoring, and the Writing & Multiliteracy Center, which provides support in writing and communication. While you are there, stop by Freudian Sip for a selection of Starbucks drinks and snacks.

Town Center

At Town Center, you will find The Cove Bookstore, The Town Center Market, and a choice of restaurants, such as Pizza 3.14, Mom Wong Kitchen and Tortillas. Check out The Cove Bookstore for your textbooks and class materials, as well as for CI merch. On sunny days, this is a nice spot to eat outside!

Associated Students Inc.

Chill at the Student Union Building for a relaxing spot to study or hangout with your friends. The Student Union Building offers space for club meetings and hosts events for CI students. The second story is also home to the offices of Student Government, Student Programming Board, and The CI View. Stop by and say hi or get involved to have your voice heard on campus!

Counseling and Psychological Services, Multicultural Dream Center and Academic Advising

Bell Tower is home to several student support programs. This includes Academic Advising, Career Development, Disability Accommodation and Support Services, the Veterans Resource Center, Counseling and Psychological Services and the Multicultural Dream Center, to name a few. Whether you are here for class or to find an office, it can be easy to get lost in the halls of Bell Tower. Make sure to check out a map by the main entrance if you get lost or ask for help at the information desk!

Student Health Center

Yuba Hall is where Student Health Center is located. The Student Health Center covers basic health services, reproductive health services and immunization verification. For more information, check out www.csuci.edu/studenthealth/.

CI Police Department and Transportation & Parking Services

At Placer Hall, you will find the CI Police Department, as well as Transportation and Parking Services. Stop by Placer hall to activate your free bus pass and pay parking fees.

Campus Recreation and Dolphin Pantry

It is too early to know what Campus Recreation has planned for the next academic year, but the gymnasium and fitness center are in Arroyo Hall. In normal operation, Campus Recreation offers court and field rentals, equipment rentals and intramural sports.

Arroyo hall is also home to the Dolphin Pantry. Dolphin Pantry, with Basic Needs, works to provide food and hygiene products to anyone who may need them. In addition, Basic Needs connects students with food resources.

Student Housing & Residential Education Office

Student Housing & Residential Education has its main offices located in Santa Cruz Village. These offices ensure that residential students have a safe and accessible environment to learn in. For more information and to contact Student Housing & Residential Education, check out https://www.csuci.edu/housing/.

Remember that this is not a complete list of everything CI has to offer, and that there are many more spots on campus to find for yourself. With many large, open spaces such as Central Mall and the North Quad and South Quad, as well as spaces to study within class buildings, you are sure to find your own space on campus to focus on assignments or to enjoy the California weather. Get to know these resources, find your place on campus and get comfortable!