Student Programming Board hosts yearly Welcome Back Luau

By Jazzminn Morecraft

The first ever Luau was originally called The Welcome Back BBQ, which occurred in 2004. 14 years later it has evolved into what is now known as Welcome Back Luau. This year, Student Programming Board (SPB) will be hosting the Luau Thursday, September 6, from 6 – 9 p.m. in Central Mall. This event will have clubs tabling, free food, Hulu dancers, a water slide, a fire knife dancer, and many other attractions.

SPB President, Deanna Villagran states, “the Welcome Back Luau is an annual event that SPB hosts to celebrate the beginning of the new school year.” She goes on to further explain that they want to make students feel like they are welcomed here at CI and more connected to the campus.

With this in mind SPB hopes to “provide students with a welcoming and fun environment where they can interact with other students, staff and faculty. We hope that students will be able to meet new people and make lasting friendships while celebrating the start of the school year,” added Villagran.

Lastly, Villagran wants students to make sure they wear clothes they are comfortable getting wet and/or a towel to dry off with as you can get wet at this year’s Welcome Back Luau.