Standing Together: Women’s Empowerment Week from February 27, 2018

By: Paige Parker

paige.parker505@myci.csuci.edu

March is Women’s History Month and CI is putting together a week of events in honor of women empowerment. The CI View met with Student Government President Karina Hinojosa to discuss the importance of Women’s Empowerment Week and all of the events that will take place.

Throughout the week of March 5 through the 8, there will be events on different parts of campus. On Monday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Student Union Courtyard, there will be performances from singers, dancers, poets and many others. That same day from 1-2 p.m. in Bell Tower 1471 there will be a discussion on the selection process for award recipients.

On Tuesday, March 6 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will be a celebration of the 16th annual Women’s Recognition Luncheon Award. This award recognizes CI students, faculty, staff/administrators and a community member who inspires CI to achieve gender equity through their leadership, at the Petit Salon. Additionally, from 3-5 p.m. in the Santa Rosa Commons, a discussion will be held for encouraging people to press for change, as well as activities like button making.

On Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Bell Tower 1471, Instructional Services will be addressing gender microaggressions, which are subtle but offensive comments and/or actions, and how one can abandon these terms and actions. In Bell Tower 1538 from 12-1 p.m. Career Services and Student Leadership Programs will hold a workshop that will focus on communication skills and confronting difficult situations.

The last event will be on Thursday, March 8 from 3-4:30 p.m. in the John Spoor Broome Library Plaza. This panel will be a discussion about various topics by different empowering women who will share their stories of empowering women and women who empower them, and will also feature a Q&A session. All of these events are a great way to support each other and be inclusive.