Students save money with Dolphin Discount Program from Orientation 2018

Zachary Boetto

zachary.boetto456@myci.csuci.edu

College is all about making the most of your money.

The Dolphin Discount Program partners efforts between local businesses and CI that allows students, faculty, staff and members of the Alumni & Friends Association to receive discounts at participating businesses in the community.

The Dolphin Discount Program offers discounts from 90 plus businesses; however, discounts vary by business.

Some of the discounts include 10 percent off a jet ski rental package from Southern California Jet Skis, 50 percent off all menu items from Papa John’s on Tuesdays, 10 percent off all clothing and accessories at Revolution Surf Co., 10 percent off services from NAPA Auto Parts, 20 percent off one service or product from Luminous Skincare and Makeup Studio and even 20 percent off tattoos at Bone Deep Tattoos.

The Dolphin Discount Program also includes amusement park ticket discounts. Tickets can be purchased at the Student Union Information Desk or online through CashNet on the CSUCI webpage. The Student Union will only accept exact change and will not take checks as a form of payment and tickets purchased through CSU Channel Islands ASI (online or in person) are non-refundable and non-returnable.

Receiving the Dolphin Discount is as easy as flashing your student ID card or Alumni & Friends membership card at the point of purchase.

For more discounts, there is also a website called The Simple Dollar that provides tips for saving money as a college student.

If your business is interested in becoming a Dolphin Discount Program member, send an email to DDP@csuci.edu.