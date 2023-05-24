Achieve your academic goals with CI’s tutoring resources

By Nicole Toccalino and Emily Chang

CI has many free campus resources available to support students throughout their college journey. These amazing resources include the various tutoring services provided for a range of subjects. If you need some extra academic support, do not be afraid to access tutoring! The Learning Resource Center (LRC), Writing and Multicultural Center (WMC), computer science tutoring lab and language tutoring exist to help students be the most successful versions of themselves. Below is more information on each of these tutoring resources.

Learning Resource Center

Director of the LRC Brook Masters said, “The LRC offers comprehensive, subject-based tutoring and academic support services for the CSUCI community, both in person and online.” She also explained that their tutors “help with conceptual understanding, developing independent learning skills and one-on-one and group tutoring for homework, projects, quizzes, and exams.”

The LRC covers a variety of subjects, including math, chemistry, biology, physics, computer science, business, psychology, statistics, sociology and nursing. They have tutors that are embedded in historically challenging courses to offer maximal support. Proctored exam services are also available when students miss exams for valid reasons, via request.

To access in-person tutoring and other resources, the LRC is located on the second floor of the John Spoor Broome Library in BRO 2730 and BRO 2760. To access online tutoring, the Zoom link is located on the “Online Tutoring” page on their website.

Their hours for fall 2023, which are subject to change, are: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., all of which are both in-person and online. They also offer extended hours during dead week, which is the week before finals week, and finals week.

Masters wants students to know that the LRC’s mission is to “foster the necessary academic skills, mindsets, and behaviors to meet short and long-term academic goals, support lifelong learning, and facilitate equitable outcomes for all CI students, faculty, and staff.” For more information on classes supported and available resources, visit the LRC website.

Writing & Multiliteracy Center

Associate professor and faculty director of the WMC Sohui Lee, described that the WMC “hires peer and professional tutors to provide undergraduate and graduate students with tutorial support for written, oral, visual, multimodal, and digital communication projects that they are assigned in their classes.”

This could mean helping students with essays, lab reports, slideshow presentations, research posters, infographics, videos and more. The WMC is located on the second floor of the Broome Library, in BRO 2675.

The WMC’s hours for fall 2023 are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Help is available virtually and in-person from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and only virtually from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. virtually and in-person. Saturday and Sunday hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., virtual only. For more information, visit the WMC website.

Computer science tutoring

The computer science tutoring lab can be found in Sierra Hall 1119. The tutors are current computer science students, some of which can also help with information technology and mechatronics engineering. The tutoring lab has several machines like the ones used within classrooms, each equipped with Windows, Mac and Linux. The schedule for fall 2023 will be uploaded onto their website sometime in the summer. For more information, visit the computer science tutoring lab website.

Language tutoring

Interim program chair and professor of Spanish and director of the language tutoring services, Stephen Clark, described that “the (language) tutoring has been designed to provide assistance such as an explanation and review of grammatical concepts, conversation practice, and help with pronunciation.”

Historically, the Global Languages and Cultures program coordinated these tutoring services mostly for students taking lower-division Spanish classes. Some years they have also been able to offer tutoring for other languages, however, like Chinese.

The times and modality for fall 2023 have not been determined yet. The Learning Resource Center will actually be coordinating the language tutoring in fall 2023 in place of the Global Languages and Cultures program. Clarke stated, “This is an exciting development because the LRC has a highly developed training and professional development program for tutors.” For more information, check out the language tutoring website.

The free tutoring programs offered by the University are a great resource to take advantage of as a CI student. Check back in through the tutoring services’ websites closer to the fall semester to view the updated hours and other information. Seeking help may not only benefit you academically but can also lead to connections that will enrich your experience at CI!