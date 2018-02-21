Black History Month According to CI Students from February 27, 2018

By: Kalani Villegas

kalani.villegas929@myci.csuci.edu

The CI View asked more than 60 students and faculty what three words come to mind when they hear the phrase “Black History Month.” The following word cloud is the culmination of words recorded. The largest words were the most commonly said. Phrases such as “MLK,” “Empowerment,” “Underrepresented” and more are featured as the most prominent words in the image because they were mentioned the most times out of almost 200 words. As the word cloud shows, the predominant theme on CI students and faculty’s minds is the idea of bringing attention to an underrepresented group and offering an opportunity to learn more about African-American history.