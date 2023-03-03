Bond, share, connect and advocate with the Indian Student Association 

By Emily Chang

Feeling connected to the campus community can stem from participating in clubs focused on academics, common interests or culture. Indian Student Association (ISA) cultivates that sense of community through culture. The CI View spoke to club president Vaishnavi Ramprasad, fourth-year health science major and Spanish minor, to learn more about ISA.

Ramprasad and Vice President Avani Modha, fourth-year biology major, were inspired to start the club after meeting up with their friend Shivani Patel, a CI alumna. “We addressed our vision multiple times over the course of the spring 2022 which was to see all Indian and South Asian folks have a space to bond, share, connect, and advocate for themselves,” said Ramprasad.

ISA operates off the pillars of community building, advocacy, mentorship and cultural education. Ramprasad stated, “We hope to celebrate our diverse cultures, foster community, and advocate for the Indian and South Asian students at CSUCI.” Even if you are not Indian, they encourage anyone interested in South Asian cultures to join.

Last semester, the club hosted nine events. They held move nights with treats like panipuri. Other events included Garba Dance Night, DIY- a Diwali Celebration, Desi Board Game Night and two Mehndi and Tote Decor Nights. The club also worked with Green Generation Club to host a Gardening Day.

This semester, ISA already had two Pizza and Movie Nights, Picnic n’ Games, and the Tables of the World event. Upcoming are more movie nights, a Holi celebration and a Hike to Paradise Falls in partnership with CI Hiking Club. Taking place March 4, the hike will feature guided meditations, cultural art and more.

To get involved, register with ISA on CI Sync and follow them on Instagram @isa_csuci. “We are very active on our socials and eager for students to be engaged and learn about the rich cultures of India and South Asia,” added Ramprasad. Additionally, they are looking for officers next semester and anyone interested should email vaishnavi.ramprasad677@myci.csuci.edu or dm the club Instagram.