Breakfast Sliders from September 26, 2017

By Nancy Villegas Sanchez
nancy.villegassanchez156@myci.csuci.edu
Start to finish: 35 minutes (10 minutes of active time)
Servings: 12
Ingredients:
– 1 package of (12) dinner rolls
– 1 red bell pepper
– 1 cup cooked bacon
– 4 eggs
– 1 cup milk
– ½ teaspoon salt
– ½ teaspoon pepper
– 1 cup shredded cheese
– (Optional) Parsley
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 F. Open the package of dinner rolls and place the 12 rolls (either separately or together) on a baking pan. Cut a large hole (on top of the roll) in the center. Push down the circle cut out of the bread.
Chop the red bell pepper into cube sized shapes. Pre-cook the bacon, and once cooled, chop into bits.
In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, milk, salt and pepper.
Place a pinch each of the shredded cheese, bacon and red bell pepper evenly into each individual dinner roll, followed by 2 ½ tablespoons of the egg mixture.
Bake in the oven for 25 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving. If using, place parsley over rolls.