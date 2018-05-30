Breakfast Sliders from September 26, 2017

The CI View
Breakfast Sliders being served fresh out of the oven. Photo credit to Nancy Villegas Sanchez.
By Nancy Villegas Sanchez
nancy.villegassanchez156@myci.csuci.edu

Start to finish: 35 minutes (10 minutes of active time)

Servings: 12

Ingredients:

– 1 package of (12) dinner rolls

– 1 red bell pepper

– 1 cup cooked bacon

– 4 eggs

– 1 cup milk

– ½ teaspoon salt

– ½ teaspoon pepper

– 1 cup shredded cheese

– (Optional) Parsley

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 F. Open the package of dinner rolls and place the 12 rolls (either separately or together) on a baking pan. Cut a large hole (on top of the roll) in the center. Push down the circle cut out of the bread.

Chop the red bell pepper into cube sized shapes. Pre-cook the bacon, and once cooled, chop into bits.

In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, milk, salt and pepper.

Place a pinch each of the shredded cheese, bacon and red bell pepper evenly into each individual dinner roll, followed by 2 ½ tablespoons of the egg mixture.

Bake in the oven for 25 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving. If using, place parsley over rolls.

